The Cameron Boyce Foundation to Join the CURE Epilepsy Family

The collaboration brings together two organizations long aligned in their commitment to epilepsy research and awareness, particularly around Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP). Post this

Since its founding, TCBF has raised $2 million to advance epilepsy research, awareness, and community support. This included hosting three Cam for a Cause events in Los Angeles attended by leaders in entertainment and philanthropy, with actors such as Adam Sandler serving on TCBF's Advisory Board. Almost a quarter of total dollars raised were used to fund CURE Epilepsy research grants.

CURE Epilepsy has funded over $6 million in SUDEP research across 40 grants. Their most recent grant mechanism, the SUDEP Clinical Biomarker Team Science Award, provides $750,000 of funding to three multidisciplinary research teams to mine international clinical databases for SUDEP risk factors.

"Over the past three decades, I have met countless families who — having lost loved ones to epilepsy — have joined with CURE Epilepsy to play critical roles in catalyzing awareness and research funding. When I first met Libby Boyce, I knew instantly that the wound she and her family felt after the loss of Cameron would motivate an unstoppable force for change. It is truly an honor to join forces with TCBF and the Boyce family to accelerate progress toward ending the devastation that epilepsy has brought to so many of us," said Susan Axelrod, CURE Epilepsy's founder.

Going forward, CURE Epilepsy will serve as the long-term steward of Cameron's legacy in epilepsy, providing scientific leadership and infrastructure to expand the reach and impact of his work. As part of the transition, Cameron's mother, Libby Boyce, will join the CURE Epilepsy Board of Directors. "Joining with CURE Epilepsy, a longtime and trusted partner, amplifies Cameron's impact in epilepsy, giving it scale and long‑term sustainability—while allowing TCBF's advocacy, education, and storytelling to reach new audiences and fuel groundbreaking research for years to come," she said.

Through this partnership, TCBF will continue to engage its community in a manner that reflects its own voice, history, and perspective. Signature programs such as the Foundation's Now What epilepsy support groups will continue, as will TCBF's social media channels, preserving the authentic connection Cameron inspired.

"The Cameron Boyce Foundation's legacy lives on, now supported by CURE Epilepsy's research leadership and infrastructure," said CURE Epilepsy CEO Beth Dean. "We thank Libby and Victor for entrusting us with this important responsibility and opportunity to further our joint missions. Together, we are building a stronger, broader movement toward our shared goal of finding a cure for epilepsy."

About CURE Epilepsy

CURE Epilepsy is a parent-founded, research-focused nonprofit committed to finding a cure for epilepsy. Since 1998, we have invested in cutting-edge research and filled critical funding gaps in foundational science to expand our understanding of the underlying mechanisms of epilepsy and help us discover a cure. We have raised more than $100 million and funded over 300 epilepsy research projects — more than any other nongovernmental organization in the United States.

About The Cameron Boyce Foundation

The Cameron Boyce Foundation (est. 2019) honors Cameron's legacy by empowering young adults living with epilepsy through education, support, and community, while working to end SUDEP.

Media Contact

Dana Vielmetti, CURE Epilepsy, 1 312.971.8443, [email protected], https://www.cureepilepsy.org/

Heather Kun, The Cameron Boyce Foundation, [email protected], https://www.thecameronboycefoundation.org/

SOURCE CURE Epilepsy