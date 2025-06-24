The Cape, a Thompson Hotel, Celebrates 10 Years in Los Cabos

"We are proud of the experience we've created – one rooted in authenticity and a true sense of place – which has set The Cape apart for the last ten years, and we look forward to celebrating the next decade in this special destination," says Eduardo Segura, Managing Director of The Cape. Post this

Today, The Cape stands as one of the highest-ranking properties in the Thompson portfolio, and a hotel that guests return to time and again in the destination of Los Cabos.

THE RETURN OF SWITCHING GEARS

Returning for its fifth year at The Cape from July 3-6, Switching Gears brings together professional athletes from the worlds of surfing and cycling, along with talented chefs, musicians, and more, to enjoy a series of programming and recreation designed to get participants out of their comfort zones and "switch gears". Featured talent this year spans surfers Blair Conklin and Ana Laura Gonzalez, cyclists Cameron McCaul and Pedro Salido, and acclaimed culinary and mixology teams from Mexico City's Michelin star awarded Máximo along with Guadalajara's award-winning cocktail bars Pare de Sufrir and Bar de la O. The four-day program will kick off with a welcome cocktail from Oaxaca's Sabina Sabe and includes activities such as a biking excursion across desert terrain with ocean views, a surf safari at the East Cape and "Wheel of Shred" competition, pickleball challenge, and more. The weekend concludes with the Monumentos Surf State Championship, a tournament hosted on the esteemed Monumentos Beach in front of The Cape in partnership with the Surf Association of Baja California Sur. Participants will also enjoy a collaboration dinner and farewell brunch from The Cape's Executive Chef Ari Reyes and Los Cabos Chef Edgar Román of Don Sanchez, along with live music from Mousse T., the grammy-nominated producer and DJ internationally recognized for his signature blend of house, funk, and soul.

For guests who want to enjoy the essence of the Switching Gears program year-round, the hotel's new "Switching Gears" package offers a taste of the experience. Tailor-made for the discerning adventurer, the package allows guests to step outside their comfort zone and dive into the heart of Baja's untapped wonders. The package includes luxury accommodations for two at The Cape, along with the guest's choice of a Switching Gears experience for two – a surfing lesson at Costa Azul, a cycling expedition, or a hike along the scenic trails of Baja California Sur.

NEW & NOTEWORTHY IN 2025

Over the last year, The Cape has unveiled updates to the guest experience and new accolades that further cement the hotel's position as a hospitality leader in Los Cabos. Among these include the hotel's Sunken Bar, reintroduced in summer 2024 as a new concept from Chef Enrique Olvera, which anchors the open-air lobby for an unmatched experience that seamlessly combines breathtaking ocean views, stunning sunsets, and crafted food and beverage. Curated by Olvera and the Manta team – The Cape's signature restaurant which earned a recommendation from Michelin Guide's first-ever Mexico restaurant list in 2024 and again in 2025 – the dining menu features Manta's favorite dishes, with a raw bar spotlighting the best seafood of the region.

This year, guests of The Cape can also look forward to a completely refreshed and elevated dinner service at The Ledge, helmed by the hotel's Executive Chef Ari Reyes. The restaurant – with a relaxed yet sophisticated beach-house style atmosphere overlooking Monumentos Beach – will debut the new dinner service this summer, marked by contemporary Mexican flavors prepared in inventive new ways. Chef Reyes's menu will highlight premium, locally sourced seafood, fresh produce, and creative presentations, all paired with a curated wine list developed by the hotel's Sommelier Cindy Sandoval. Sandoval's selections focus on sustainable and biodynamic wines ranging from Mexico's top viticulture regions to varietals from Europe and beyond, all designed to pair perfectly with Chef Reyes's dishes and The Ledge's beachside setting.

Fresh on the heels of notable national awards announced earlier this year, including ranking on Travel + Leisure's Top 500 Hotels in the World and recognition as one of the top ten hotels in Cabo San Lucas by U.S. News & World Report, The Cape heads into its eleventh year as a go-to getaway in Los Cabos.

ALL ANNIVERSARIES WELCOME

As The Cape celebrates its own milestone anniversary in 2025, the hotel has also introduced a new guest package for couples celebrating a special moment of their own. The "Our Anniversary & Yours" package invites couples to commemorate an anniversary, commitment, or romantic escape with a three-night stay at The Cape, $100 spa credit, complimentary private poolside cabana reservation, daily breakfast for two, and a surprise romantic welcome amenity. The package is available to book for stays now through December 18, 2025.

For more information on The Cape, visit https://www.hyatt.com/thompson-hotels/cslth-the-cape or follow along on Instagram at @thecapehotel.

Hotel images can be downloaded via the link here (credit: The Cape, a Thompson Hotel).

ABOUT THE CAPE, A THOMPSON HOTEL:

The Cape, a Thompson Hotel, located in the Cabo San Lucas region of Baja California Sur, Mexico, is situated along one of the most desirable stretches of white sand in Los Cabos: the world-renowned surfers' paradise known as Monuments Beach. The Michelin Guide recommended hotel – the Thompson brand's first in Mexico – features 159 guestrooms and suites, with unobstructed views of the Sea of Cortez and the destination's famed landmark, El Arco, a stunning natural granite arch. The Cape effortlessly blends the Thompson brand's upscale urban aesthetic with a distinct 1960s Baja-meets-Southern California vibe. Guests enjoy two pools, including an infinity pool with swim-up bar and a saltwater pool carved into the landscape; a sixth-story rooftop lounge with unmatched ocean and sunset views; an intimate spa and fitness center with private outdoor cabanas; and a diverse array of chef-driven food and beverage destinations, including Michelin Guide recommended Manta by award-winning Chef Enrique Olvera. One-, two-, and three-bedroom Residences are available, as well as four, two-story Penthouse Residences with private rooftops and plunge pools. The premier Surfer Residence is a two-story, luxury villa ideal for a luxe vacation, private event, or intimate wedding. For more information, please visit thompsonhotels.com/the-cape. Follow The Cape on Facebook and Instagram, Manta on Instagram, and The Rooftop on Instagram.

