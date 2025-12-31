The Cargo Agency Named 2025 Inc. Magazine Power Partner Award Winner

"We believe that advocacy is currency, and it is rewarding to be recognized for helping brands connect in ways that actually move people," - Cargo president Roger Beasley Post this

"At Cargo, growth has never just been about bigger numbers. We believe that advocacy is currency, and it is rewarding to be recognized for helping brands connect in ways that actually move people," noted Cargo president Roger Beasley. "Being recognized by Inc. as a Power Partner is a real honor and a reflection of the partnerships we've built over time. We're proud to work with our clients to solve hard problems together, and help turn ambition into momentum."

Cargo creates award-winning campaigns in the technology, financial services, transportation, automotive, and food/beverage sectors. This momentum has recently led to engagements with TFT Global, Inc. to support its brand, marketing, and business development initiatives, and an expanded role with Amazon Shipping, as well as Amazon Air Cargo. The agency's current and past client list includes nationally recognized brands such as Amazon, Lenovo, Burn Boot Camp, Purpose Financial, RBC, Fuddruckers, LG and Mercedes-Benz.

"Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers – they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.

About The Cargo Agency

With headquarters in Greenville, SC, and offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, The Cargo Agency helps organizations effectively mobilize and capitalize on critical marketing, innovation, and growth opportunities, enabling them to reach their maximum potential more quickly. Cargo offers unique strategic and marketing approaches and processes specifically designed to cut through the clutter and provide candid, actionable assessments of what is necessary to capitalize on opportunities quickly and efficiently. www.thecargoagency.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Shev Rush, The Cargo Agency, 1 2135034828, [email protected], www.thecargoagency.com

