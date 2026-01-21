The Cargo Agency Reports Growth in Canada with New Clients, Key Hires

"Our approach emphasizes customer advocacy as the best currency for brands, and it is yielding undeniable results in this market." - Roger Beasley, Cargo's president. Post this

Recognized as an Inc. Power Partner for 2025, Cargo creates award-winning campaigns in the technology, financial services, transportation, automotive, and food/beverage sectors. The agency's momentum has recently led to engagements with TFT Global, Inc. to support its brand, marketing, and business development initiatives, an expanded role with Amazon Shipping, as well as Amazon Air Cargo, and Skip.

Most recently, Cargo has been engaged by Clearspeed to partner on the evolution of their brand. This work includes category positioning, brand identity work, and a complete website redesign. The engagement will elevate Clearspeed's brand identity and sharpen its strategic positioning while transforming the digital customer experience as the company accelerates growth across insurance, government, banking, and enterprise security markets.

"Our approach emphasizes customer advocacy as the best currency for brands, and it is yielding undeniable results in this market," noted Roger Beasley, Cargo's president. "Across our two offices, we have grown significantly over the past five years, and continue to attract top talent to our Toronto team. It is gratifying to see the traction we've made in Canada since opening our Toronto office back in 2018."

Cargo's current and past client list includes internationally recognized brands such as Amazon, Mercedes-Benz, RBC, LG, Interac, Lenovo, and Skip.

With headquarters in Greenville, SC, and offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, The Cargo Agency helps organizations effectively mobilize and capitalize on critical marketing, innovation, and growth opportunities, enabling them to reach their maximum potential more quickly. Recently named a 2025 Power Partner by Inc. Magazine, Cargo offers unique strategic and marketing approaches and processes specifically designed to cut through the clutter and provide candid, actionable assessments of what is necessary to capitalize on opportunities quickly and efficiently. www.thecargoagency.com

