The Carolinas Military World Games Local Organizing Committee to Host the 2027 Military World Games, Marking a Historic First for the United States

The Military World Games, established in 1995 by CISM, is among the largest multi-sport events in the world, and the largest military sporting event globally. Their mission, "Friendship through Sport", reflects a commitment to creating peace, cooperation, and goodwill among the world's militaries.

CISM was founded in 1948, but its legacy traces back to 1919, when Allied military leaders, including U.S. service members, organized the first Inter-Allied Games following World War I to promote peace and friendship through sport. The 2027 Games continue that century-long tradition of uniting nations through athletic competition and camaraderie.

"This is a historic opportunity to bring the world together through sport, service, and shared values," said David Koerner, Co-Chair of the 2027 Military World Games. "Hosting these Games in the Carolinas shines a global spotlight on the city's growing reputation as an international hub for tourism, hospitality, and athletic excellence."

With more than 135,000 active-duty service members and over 1 million military veterans living across the Carolinas, the region represents one of the nation's most deeply rooted military communities. The Games are expected to draw more than 300,000 spectators, generating significant economic impact. Select sports featured in the Games are anticipated to serve as official qualifiers and critical preparation events for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, reinforcing its role as an essential stage for athletes looking to advance toward Olympic competition.

"The Military World Games represent the best of humanity - courage, respect, and the pursuit of excellence," said Ike Belk, Co-Chair of the 2027 Military World Games. "As hosts, we're honored to welcome military athletes from around the world and to share the Carolinas' spirit of hospitality, innovation, and service."

The U.S. Performance Center, led by Koerner and Belk, was founded on the belief that elite performance extends beyond physical ability. The organization is dedicated to advancing human potential through cutting-edge performance research and is redefining how athletes and service members train, recover, and perform. Together with the Military World Games, they are positioning Charlotte and the Carolinas as a global stage where the science of training meets the spirit of service.

