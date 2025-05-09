The Cary Company Opens Distribution Center in Grand Prairie, Texas

The Cary Company (Addison, Illinois) Expands Footprint to Meet Increasing Demand

ADDISON, Ill., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cary Company, a leading supplier of packaging and containers, industrial filtration, spill control, and facility products, proudly announces the opening of a new distribution center in Grand Prairie, Texas. This strategic expansion represents The Cary Company's ninth warehouse across the nation, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional service to their customers.

With this new facility, The Cary Company aims to significantly enhance its product supply chain, resulting in improved lead times and reduced freight costs for customers in the Southwest. This addition not only strengthens their operational capabilities but also underscores their dedication to meeting the growing demands of the packaging industry.

As The Cary Company continues to expand its footprint, it remains focused on providing innovative solutions and unparalleled customer service, ensuring that businesses in the area have access to high-quality products and support.

This new distribution center builds on the momentum established by the successful openings of warehouses in Charlotte, North Carolina and Livermore, California, in 2023.

About The Cary Company

The Cary Company, founded in 1895, provides containers and packaging, industrial filtration, spill control and a variety of facility and shipping products to customers in the United States and overseas. This privately owned company has built a strong reputation as a leading distributor, backed by its well-established online presence and exceptional customer service. You can learn more about The Cary Company by visiting www.thecarycompanycom.

Media Contact

Kelsey Ostrowski, The Cary Company, 1 630-376-2263, [email protected]

SOURCE The Cary Company