The Cassina Group Announces Leadership Roles and Welcomes New Agent

After 12 successful years as a top-performing agent with The Cassina Group, Margaret Todd Truluck is moving into a new role as Sales Manager. In this position, she will lead the sales team, providing guidance and support to all agents and leveraging her extensive experience and industry knowledge to ensure outstanding client outcomes. Margaret Todd has a deep understanding of Charleston and the surrounding areas, and has helped countless buyers and sellers navigate the real estate process with expertise and ease. She has also earned consistent recognition as a REALTOR® of Distinction, placing her in the top 10% of Charleston agents.

"The Cassina Group is not only made up of the most talented, knowledgeable and hard-working agents but we are also a family," said Margaret Todd Truluck. "This family atmosphere promotes open communication while encouraging loyalty and recognizing success. I am excited for what is to come for our already accomplished company!"

Emmett O'Lunney Joins The Cassina Group as Real Estate Agent

The Cassina Group is excited to welcome Emmett O'Lunney, an experienced independent business owner with a successful track record in client-focused, high-volume markets, to its team of REALTORS®. Emmett brings a results-driven approach honed over two decades as the owner and operator of a thriving NYC restaurant. His dedication to delivering exceptional client experiences aligns perfectly with The Cassina Group's mission, and he looks forward to utilizing his entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen in Charleston's competitive real estate market.

"Joining The Cassina Group excites me because of the team's boutique, client-centered approach and commitment to quality, which aligns perfectly with my own values. Cassina's expertise, innovative marketing, and reputation for excellence enable me to elevate my service in Charleston's luxury market," said O'Lunney. "My background in hospitality and sales has honed my ability to build lasting relationships and anticipate client needs; skills I'm thrilled to bring to Cassina's high standards. I believe our success lies in trust, consistency, and collaboration, all of which fuel my commitment to delivering a seamless, rewarding client experience."

Angela Tice Joins as Marketing Director

Angela Tice, a seasoned digital marketing leader with extensive experience, has joined The Cassina Group as Marketing Director. With a strong background in real estate marketing and customer-centric strategies, Angela will be instrumental in driving The Cassina Group's marketing initiatives and supporting agent success. Known for her positive service-driven attitude and impactful portfolio in marketing strategy, Angela consistently focuses on maximizing ROI and fostering long-term success.

"I'm so excited to join The Cassina Group as the new Marketing Director. It's an honor to be part of such a talented and forward-thinking team. I can't wait to contribute my experience and creativity to help our agents thrive and make a positive impact on our company's already amazing success. Joining this incredible group feels like the perfect next step, and I'm ready to hit the ground running."

"We are thrilled to see Margaret Todd step into this key leadership role, welcome Emmett to our talented team of agents, and have Angela lead our marketing efforts," said Robertson Allen, Broker-in-Charge of The Cassina Group. "Their combined experience and dedication will further elevate the exceptional service our clients expect and that we provide here at The Cassina Group."

About The Cassina Group

With just 50 REALTORS®, The Cassina Group has closed over $511 million in sales through the end of October 2024 and continues to be the top ranked boutique firm in Charleston. The Cassina Group is a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. The firm is managed by founding partners and Brokers-In-Charge, Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen. Recent awards include top honors from Charleston Magazine, Inc. 5000, T3 Sixty and SC Biz News. For more information, visit TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843.628.0008.

