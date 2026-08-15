The Cassina Group Announces the Exclusive Listing of Historic Jasper Hall on Sullivan's Island, SC

Opportunities of this caliber rarely become available. Its landmark designation and expansive oceanfront setting place Jasper Hall among the finest historic coastal estates in the United States. Post this

Among the building's earliest visitors was Colonel George C. Marshall, Fort Moultrie's commandant in 1933, who would later become Chief of Staff of the United States Army, Secretary of State, and recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. Sited intentionally as the only formal beachfront building on the former military campus, Jasper Hall commanded views of both the Atlantic Ocean and the fort, once connected by a palm-lined drive to Officers' Row along Ion Avenue.

Following the fort's decommissioning in 1947, the property became the Sand Dunes Beach Club, with thoughtful additions in approximately 1939 and 1960 expanding the structure while preserving its historic 1933 core. Today, Jasper Hall is designated as a Sullivan's Island Landmark and has been determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

Set on approximately 2 oceanfront acres, this is one of the largest privately owned beachfront parcels on the Eastern Seaboard and represents an opportunity that is unlikely to be repeated. The Sullivan's Island Design Review Board has approved an exceptional restoration and redevelopment plan by Cissell Design Studio, with landscape architecture by Furman Land Design, LLC, transforming the landmark into an approximately 11,500 square foot private residence while honoring its remarkable architectural legacy.

The approved plans thoughtfully restore defining historic elements, including the Palladian entrance porticoes, brick water table, diamond attic vents, and both original fireplaces. The reimagined residence includes a spectacular central living hall, library, conservatory, wine cellar, gaming and screening room, fitness center with sauna, and a luxurious second-level primary suite opening to a new widow's walk featuring the historic Union Jack railing. The historic pool pavilion will also be fully restored, complemented by a newly constructed garage with dedicated golf cart parking.

Jasper Hall will be offered for sale for a limited 60-day period, creating a unique opportunity for a new owner to shape the next chapter of this remarkable property. At the conclusion of the 60 day offering period, the property will be removed from the market as the current owner moves forward with the approved restoration and redevelopment plans.

With Design Review Board approval already secured, this limited window presents a rare opportunity to acquire one of the Lowcountry's most historically significant properties and carry its legacy forward for generations to come. Interested buyers are encouraged to connect with Robertson Allen during this exclusive offering period.

"To find nearly two acres directly on the Atlantic Ocean is exceptionally rare, but to pair that with a property of this historical importance makes this offering even more significant," said Robertson Allen, Founding Partner and Broker-in-Charge of The Cassina Group. "Opportunities of this caliber rarely become available. Its landmark designation and expansive oceanfront setting place Jasper Hall among the finest historic coastal estates in the United States."

Robertson Allen is the leading force in the region's luxury real estate market. As a top Charleston real estate agent with over 20 years of experience and more than $1.2 billion in career sales, Allen has closed more $10 million plus transactions than any other agent and is recognized by RealTrends Verified 2026 as the #119 agent in United States and by Charleston MLS as the #1 agent in Charleston County in 2026. His continued success is built on persistence, expertise and a genuine passion for serving his clients.

Allen's portfolio contains many significant transactions including 51 East Bay Street at over $21 Million, 5 E Battery at $18.25 Million, 1 44th Avenue at $15 Million, 202 Bank Street at $14 Million, 13 & 15 Meeting Street at $12.6 Million, 13 & 15 E Battery for $12.45 Million, 2411 Atlantic Avenue for $10.1 Million, and 172 Tradd Street at $10 Million. His clientele ranges from long-time locals to national and international executives drawn to Charleston's timeless architecture, coastal beauty and lifestyle. His deep knowledge of Charleston's most sought after neighborhoods, paired with his thoughtful and "client first" approach, continues to position him as a leader in the residential luxury market.

To reach Robertson Allen, contact 843.442.6534 or visit RobertsonAllen.com. The Cassina Group is the leading luxury real estate brokerage with offices in Charleston, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. The firm is managed by founding partners and Brokers-In-Charge, Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen. For media inquiries, contact The Cassina Group at 843.628.0008 or visit TheCassinaGroup.com

Media Contact

Simon Ashton, SIMS Agency, 1 8433219292, [email protected]

SOURCE The Cassina Group