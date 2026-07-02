The Cassina Group Celebrates the Sale of 1750 I'On Avenue, One of Sullivan's Island's Highest-Priced Sales of 2026

Historic homes like 1750 I'On Avenue are a rare opportunity on Sullivan's Island. Post this

Spanning more than 6,000 square feet across three levels, the home offers six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, with expansive wraparound porches that capture the island's coastal breezes. The renovated kitchen pairs historic charm with modern functionality, featuring professional-grade Thermador appliances, granite countertops, Moroccan zellige tile, and a custom antique island.

Outside, the property is surrounded by mature live oaks, palms, and citrus trees, creating a private garden setting. A crushed oyster shell terrace, historic cistern, utility shed, carport, and whole-house generator further enhance the home's appeal. Located within the Officers' Quarters district, the property offers convenient access to the beach, island parks, tennis and pickleball courts, local restaurants, the public boat ramp, and Downtown Charleston.

"Historic homes like 1750 I'On Avenue are a rare opportunity on Sullivan's Island," said Caroline Mollica, Realtor with The Cassina Group. "I'm grateful to have represented my buyers in the purchase of such a special property and to help them begin their next chapter in one of the Lowcountry's most sought-after coastal communities."

The Cassina Group congratulates everyone involved in the successful transaction.

With a proven track record of delivering exceptional results locally, nationally, and internationally, The Cassina Group continues to set the standard in the Charleston and surrounding area real estate markets. With 55 REALTORS®, The Cassina Group had a record year in 2025, surpassing over $624 million in closed transactions. For 2026, The Cassina Group is on pace for another remarkable year with over $530 million in closed sales year to date.

The Cassina Group is a leading luxury real estate brokerage with offices in Charleston, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. The firm is managed by founding partners and Brokers-In-Charge, Robertson Allen and Jimmy Dye. For more information, visit TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843.628.0008.

Media Contact

Simon Ashton, SIMS Agency, 1 8433219292, [email protected]

SOURCE The Cassina Group