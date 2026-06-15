The Cassina Group Earns National Recognition in 2026 RealTrends Verified Rankings

Our agents are committed to serving clients at the highest level, and it's rewarding to see their hard work recognized on a national stage Post this

The firm's Team Spartina also received significant national recognition, earning honors as a RealTrends Verified Top Team by Volume and RealTrends Verified Top Team by Sides. Team Spartina was further distinguished by ranking among the Top 20 Teams in South Carolina by Volume. The team, led by Margaret Todd Truluck, includes Austin Garland, Dede Kennedy, Emmett O'Lunney, Matt Petitte, Alesha Meuse, Nikki Dumin, McLean Parker Hooff, and Sonja Schuman.

"These recognitions are a reflection of the incredible real estate professionals who make up The Cassina Group," said Jimmy Dye. "Our agents are committed to serving clients at the highest level, and it's rewarding to see their hard work recognized on a national stage. We are proud of what they've accomplished."

"Seeing our brokerage and so many agents recognized at the highest level is incredibly rewarding," said Robertson Allen. "As we celebrate these achievements, we're even more excited about the future and building on this momentum."

Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, The Cassina Group is among the top ranked Charleston, SC real estate brokerage, consistently in the Top 10 in the Charleston Trident MLS, with over $437 million in sales volume year-to-date in 2026. Founded in 2006, the firm specializes in luxury and high-end residential real estate, waterfront estates, and historic homes, backed by nearly 600 5-star Google Reviews and national recognition from RealTrends Verified, Inc. 5000, T3 Sixty Mega 1000, and Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate.

With 55 REALTORS®, The Cassina Group had a record year in 2025, surpassing over $624 million in closed transactions. The Cassina Group is a leading luxury real estate brokerage with offices in Charleston, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. The firm is managed by founding partners and Brokers-In-Charge, Robertson Allen and Jimmy Dye. For more information, visit TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843.628.0008.

Media Contact

Simon Ashton, SIMS Agency, 1 8433219292, [email protected]

SOURCE The Cassina Group