The Cassina Group Welcomes REALTORS® Christa Kearns and Joshua Broome

"After selling my restaurant operations, I spent time meeting with a lot of smart people in various professions. I was seeking wisdom and insight on what made successful people successful. The one common piece of advice I got from all those meetings was to "pursue your passion," said Broome. "Real estate is my passion, and I was ready to pursue it. The Cassina Group is an industry leader when it comes to selling luxury real estate in the Charleston market. I knew it was paramount to associate myself with an organization that had a reputation for excellence. I am honored and excited to begin this next chapter working alongside the distinguished team at The Cassina Group."

Christa Kearns brings a diverse and impressive background to The Cassina Group, with experience selling real estate in three luxury coastal markets. Dual licensed in Charleston and the Hamptons, Christa's extensive background in sales, drafting, and interior design, combined with a Historic Preservation and Community Planning degree from the College of Charleston, positions her as a valuable addition to the firm.

"Finding The Cassina Group was so much more than finding a place to work; it was finding a family. When I met Owen, Jimmy and Robertson, it wasn't just that they sold me on culture, but it was in the way they spoke about it. Cassina was the only brokerage I met with who made an emphasis on the people that make up the brand," said Kearns when asked about her move to the company. "Every brokerage has comparable technology and resources, but the people are what drive the success. Knowing I have the backing and collaboration of an entire group of hand selected colleagues that are going to support and care about my clients just as much as I do was an absolute home run!"

Robertson Allen and Jimmy Dye, founding partners and brokers-in-charge of The Cassina Group, and Owen Tyler, managing broker and partner, expressed their enthusiasm about the new additions to the team. "We are incredibly excited to welcome Joshua and Christa to The Cassina Group. Their varied backgrounds, coupled with their passion for real estate and dedication to client service, make them perfect fits for our company."

With just 50 REALTORS®, The Cassina Group has closed over $320 million in sales through the end of June 2024 and continues to be the top ranked boutique firm in Charleston. For more information, please visit TheCassinaGroup.com.

About The Cassina Group

The Cassina Group is a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. The firm is managed by founding partners and brokers-in-charge, Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen, and Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker. Recent awards include top honors from Charleston Magazine, Inc. 5000, T3 Sixty and SC Biz News. For more information, visit TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843-628-0008.

