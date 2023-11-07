The Cassina Group's Robertson Allen Participates In Historic Sale On East Battery Street

I am excited for my buyer clients and look forward to a new chapter for this architecturally significant piece of Charleston's history Post this

Allen's clients plan to do a massive renovation on the expansive property to convert it back into a single-family residence. One of the key features that will be added during the renovation is the portico, which was destroyed in the 1886 earthquake.

"My clients are extremely familiar with the rich historic fabric of downtown Charleston, and we are all looking forward to seeing the transformation of this iconic property," said Allen.

The Cassina Group is well-acquainted with luxury sales, closing over a hundred million-dollar plus sales so far this year. The innovation-driven real estate firm currently ranks as the #1 boutique firm in Charleston, with $480 million in closed and pending sales. For more information on The Cassina Group, please visit TheCassinaGroup.com.

About The Cassina Group

The Cassina Group is a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. The firm is managed by Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker, and founding partners Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen. Recent awards include top honors from Charleston Magazine, Inc. 5000, T3 Sixty and SC Biz News. For more information, visit www.TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843-628-0008.

Media Contact

Simon Ashton, SIMS Agency, 1 8433219292, [email protected]

SOURCE The Cassina Group