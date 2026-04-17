The Catalina Wine Mixer Returns To Descanso Beach Club May 29-30, 2026

The iconic oceanfront event showcases world-class wine, live music, including a headlining performance by GRAMMY-nominated MEDUZA, and the first-ever Wine Mixer Games

AVALON, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Catalina Island Company is pleased to announce the return of the Catalina Wine Mixer, taking place May 29-30, 2026. Now in its 11th year, the beloved oceanfront event will take place on island hotspot Descanso Beach Club for a high-energy weekend of live entertainment – headlined by GRAMMY-nominated MEDUZA – curated wine tastings, and elevated VIP experiences set against the scenic backdrop of the Catalina Island coastline.

The Catalina Wine Mixer has become one of Southern California's most anticipated annual events, drawing wine lovers, music fans, and "Step Brothers" movie enthusiasts alike for a one-of-a-kind island escape.

"The Catalina Wine Mixer is a signature event that reflects the vibrancy of the island and the broader Southern California community," said Hunter Rusack, President and COO of Catalina Island Company. "It's a celebration that brings people together through music, wine, and shared experiences, and this year we're taking it to the next level with our biggest lineup yet. We're proud to continue evolving this tradition year after year."

Festivities kick off Friday, May 29, with a series of signature events across Avalon. VIP guests indulge in an evening of chef-curated food stations included with admission, along with exceptional wines and vibrant live music at the charming and historic Catalina Country Club. Open to the public, the Opening Bash will be held for the first time ever in the historic Catalina Casino Wrigley Ballroom. Guests can also attend a special screening of "Step Brothers" at the Catalina Casino's Avalon Theatre before heading to Descanso Beach Club for a high-energy beach party under the stars.

Guests can take part in the new Wine Mixer Games, a playful addition to the weekend featuring lighthearted competitions including mini golf at Avalon's Golf Gardens, and a basketball free-throw contest and more at Flx Biergarten. Add-on tickets are available for the 10am-2pm events on Saturday, May 30 for $25. Winners will be awarded Catalina Island Company Gift Cards that can be used for on-island adventures, dining, and accommodations.

The main event takes center stage on Saturday, May 30, at Descanso Beach Club. VIP attendees will receive early access to wine tastings and the exclusive ocean-view (and air-conditioned) VIP Lounge at Catherine's Terrace, featuring elevated food stations, free-flowing premium wines, a full cash bar, private restrooms, and a viewing deck of the Descanso Beach Club lawn. General Admission guests can enjoy tastings beginning in the afternoon. Throughout the day and into the evening, Descanso Beach Club transforms into a vibrant festival featuring live musical performances from artists including MEDUZA, MD4D, gnash, Brent George, DJ Michael Basic, and Ricky Rocks.

In addition to wine tastings and live entertainment, guests can upgrade their experience and reserve private cabanas and chaise lounges, which includes access to their space throughout the entire duration of the event from 10AM – 10PM set steps from the ocean, along Catalina's scenic coastline. Plus, these guests will have access to Descanso Beach Club's signature food and beverage offerings with personalized service from 10AM – 6PM.

Hotel and ferry packages are once again available, offering convenient ways for guests to fully immerse themselves in the Catalina Wine Mixer weekend experience at an official event hotel. Among the accommodation options, visitors can book the newly refreshed Pavilion Hotel, the beloved beachfront property that offers a relaxed island escape. Guests can also step back in time to 1920 with the renovated Hotel Atwater in the heart of Avalon. Both properties are just steps away from the festivities.

Tickets for the 2026 Catalina Wine Mixer are selling fast! Secure your VIP or General Admission tickets today with an official hotel package. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information, visit https://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/events/catalina-wine-mixer.

About Catalina Island Company

Catalina Island Company is Catalina Island's premier resort operator, offering an abundance of amenities and exceptional guest experiences, including an array of lodging and dining establishments, Descanso Beach Club, all operations located at the resort village of Two Harbors, and more than a dozen land and sea adventures. Located just 22 miles off the coast of mainland California, Catalina Island is a serene destination known for its natural beauty, rich history, and relaxed coastal charm.

Media Contact

The Point PR, Catalina Island Company, 1 5416108134, [email protected], https://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/

SOURCE Catalina Island Company