The Center for Disaster Philanthropy Issues Guidance for Donors after Helene and Milton's Devastating Impact on Communities Across the Southeast

Philanthropic support is critical to fund long-term recovery efforts. We recognize that it is the support that happens before, during and, in the case of Helene and Milton, in the immediate aftermath of a storm that helps make long-term recovery possible. Post this

CDP offers the following guidance for donors as they explore ways to support communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton:

Give for the now and the future. 80% of individual donations occur within the first week after a storm, and six months after a storm, all giving stops. For communities devastated by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, recovery will take years. Support immediate relief efforts, such as shelter, emergency care, water, sanitation and hygiene, as well as programs that address long-term needs necessary for communities to rebuild stronger than before the storm. These include housing, health care, emotional and spiritual care, economic recovery, and disaster preparedness.

Cash is best. Financial donations are the best way to continue to support affected communities. Cash is nimble and supports the local economy. Additionally, the storms destroyed roads and vital infrastructure, making sorting, storing and distributing donated goods incredibly challenging.

Address the specific needs of marginalized communities. Rural communities, older adults, non-English speakers, low-income residents, and other marginalized and at-risk populations are harder hit than others because of pre-existing vulnerabilities from inequitable access to opportunities and resources. Back-to-back disasters before a community has had the chance to rebuild stronger make long-term recovery even harder. Seek out organizations and initiatives, including the CDP Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund, explicitly prioritizing communities with the greatest need. Local organizations serving affected communities are critical partners in recovery.

About the Center for Disaster Philanthropy

CDP mobilizes philanthropy to strengthen communities' ability to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. It provides expert advice and educational resources, supports diverse coalitions and manages domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking.

Donors may support the long-term recovery of communities devastated by Hurricane Helene through the CDP Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund. Find out more at disasterphilanthropy.org and on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kristina Moore, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, 1 (720) 583-5325, [email protected], https://www.disasterphilanthropy.org

SOURCE Center for Disaster Philanthropy