The Center for Empowerment and Resilience: Pioneering Trauma Therapy with EMDR

Sal Schittino, Licensed Therapist, opens his doors to transformative therapy at The Center for Empowerment and Resilience in downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Empowerment and Resilience, a therapy private practice, announces its grand opening in downtown Frederick, MD. The Center is dedicated to treating teens and adults grappling with trauma and anxiety. Spearheaded by trauma therapist and owner Sal Schittino, the center is committed to empowering individuals on their journey to resilience and mental well-being.

The Center for Empowerment and Resilience distinguishes itself by specializing in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), a research-backed modality known for its effectiveness in treating trauma-related conditions. EMDR has demonstrated transformative results, offering hope and healing to those navigating the complex aftermath of traumatic experiences.

Sal Schittino, the founder of the practice, brings a unique perspective to his work. In 2014, he personally faced a life-altering trauma when he was attacked in the city of Baltimore. The aftermath of the incident required open-heart surgery, a year of physical recovery, and significant emotional healing. Sal's own experience with trauma and subsequent recovery fueled his commitment to becoming a trauma therapist.

"After undergoing EMDR therapy, I witnessed the profound impact it had on my own life. It not only helped me recover but allowed me to grow mentally and emotionally," says Sal Schittino. "This personal journey motivated me to become trained in EMDR so I could extend the same transformative support to others who have faced the trials and tribulations of trauma."

The Center for Empowerment and Resilience offers a compassionate and individualized approach to therapy, recognizing that each person's journey is unique. The practice aims to be a beacon of healing for those seeking a path to recovery and resilience.

Media Contact

Sal Schittino, The Center for Empowerment & Resilience LLC, 240.330.4361, [email protected], www.cercounseling.com

SOURCE The Center for Empowerment & Resilience LLC