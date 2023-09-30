The Center for Neuropsychiatry and Brain Stimulation (CNBS) Opens in Cary, North Carolina: Pioneering a Revolutionary Approach to Mental Health Treatment

"CNBS signifies a new chapter in mental health treatment in North Carolina, a testament to remarkable strides in neuropsychiatry, offering innovative and personalized care on the path to recovery." - Dr. Vaishnavi Tweet this

Leading with Dedication: Dr. Sandeep Vaishnavi

CNBS is headed by Dr. Sandeep Vaishnavi, MD, PhD, a dedicated clinician with a strong background in Behavioral Neurology & Neuropsychiatry, having completed his fellowship at the well-respected Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Vaishnavi brings to the center a deep understanding of behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry.

In addition to his medical expertise, Dr. Vaishnavi has penned "The Traumatized Brain", a comprehensive guide offering insights into brain injuries and their repercussions on mental health. His well-rounded experience and knowledge in the field are anticipated to guide CNBS in offering top-notch, individualized care to its patients.

Welcoming a New Era of Neuropsychiatric Care in North Carolina

Situated at 351 Wellesley Trade Lane, Suite 201, Cary, North Carolina 27519, CNBS is now open and welcoming new patients to their state-of-the-art facility. Individuals seeking revolutionary treatments, underpinned by evidence-based research and carried out by experts in the field, need look no further than CNBS.

"The opening of CNBS not only signifies a new chapter in the advancement of mental health treatments in North Carolina but also serves as a testament to the remarkable strides being made in neuropsychiatry," states Dr. Vaishnavi. "We are eager to offer our patients a path to recovery that is grounded in innovation and personalized care."

About the Center for Neuropsychiatry and Brain Stimulation

At CNBS, we are driven by the vision to revolutionize mental health care by leveraging the latest advancements in brain stimulation techniques. Our approach is rooted in a deep understanding of the intricacies of the human brain, coupled with an unwavering commitment to enhancing the well-being of our patients. With an ethos centered on pioneering research and compassionate care, CNBS aims to be the sanctuary where healing and science converge.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://centerforbrainstim.com/ or call at 919-728-1954.

Media Contact

Alyssa Osman, ARO Effect Marketing, 1 234-719-7970, [email protected], www.aroeffect.com

SOURCE The Center for Neuropsychiatry and Brain Stimulation (CNBS)