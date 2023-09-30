The Center for Neuropsychiatry and Brain Stimulation (CNBS) Opens in Cary, North Carolina: Pioneering a Revolutionary Approach to Mental Health Treatment

The Center for Neuropsychiatry and Brain Stimulation (CNBS) in Cary, North Carolina, led by Dr. Sandeep Vaishnavi, offers groundbreaking transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatments, marking a significant advancement in mental health care for individuals struggling with medication-resistant disorders and ushering in a new era of personalized neuropsychiatric care.
CARY, N.C., Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The healthcare landscape in North Carolina reaches a pivotal milestone with the opening of the Center for Neuropsychiatry and Brain Stimulation (CNBS) in Cary. As the state's exclusive clinic offering a targeted approach to transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), including the novel MRI-guided TMS, CNBS stands at the forefront of medical innovation, providing renewed hope for individuals grappling with Major Depression, Anxiety, and other medication-resistant disorders.
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) represents a groundbreaking leap in the treatment of persistent mental health conditions. Recognized as a highly effective, FDA-cleared intervention, TMS offers a non-sedating solution, especially for patients who have found little to no relief through traditional antidepressants or other treatments.
Leading with Dedication: Dr. Sandeep Vaishnavi
CNBS is headed by Dr. Sandeep Vaishnavi, MD, PhD, a dedicated clinician with a strong background in Behavioral Neurology & Neuropsychiatry, having completed his fellowship at the well-respected Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Vaishnavi brings to the center a deep understanding of behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry.
In addition to his medical expertise, Dr. Vaishnavi has penned "The Traumatized Brain", a comprehensive guide offering insights into brain injuries and their repercussions on mental health. His well-rounded experience and knowledge in the field are anticipated to guide CNBS in offering top-notch, individualized care to its patients.
Welcoming a New Era of Neuropsychiatric Care in North Carolina
Situated at 351 Wellesley Trade Lane, Suite 201, Cary, North Carolina 27519, CNBS is now open and welcoming new patients to their state-of-the-art facility. Individuals seeking revolutionary treatments, underpinned by evidence-based research and carried out by experts in the field, need look no further than CNBS.
"The opening of CNBS not only signifies a new chapter in the advancement of mental health treatments in North Carolina but also serves as a testament to the remarkable strides being made in neuropsychiatry," states Dr. Vaishnavi. "We are eager to offer our patients a path to recovery that is grounded in innovation and personalized care."
About the Center for Neuropsychiatry and Brain Stimulation
At CNBS, we are driven by the vision to revolutionize mental health care by leveraging the latest advancements in brain stimulation techniques. Our approach is rooted in a deep understanding of the intricacies of the human brain, coupled with an unwavering commitment to enhancing the well-being of our patients. With an ethos centered on pioneering research and compassionate care, CNBS aims to be the sanctuary where healing and science converge.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://centerforbrainstim.com/ or call at 919-728-1954.
