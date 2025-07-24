The Center for Psychedelic Drug Research and Education at The Ohio State University Launches University-Level Psychedelic Certificate Program for Non-Clinicians

Most psychedelic education programs are designed for people who already have clinical licenses, but there's a huge population of students, professionals, and curious learners who need foundational knowledge about these substances. Post this

"Most psychedelic education programs are designed for people who already have clinical licenses, but there's a huge population of students, professionals, and curious learners who need foundational knowledge about these substances," said Dr. Alan K. Davis, Associate Professor and Director of CPDRE. "CIPS provides that essential foundation—whether you're a pre-med student exploring career paths, a nurse wanting to understand emerging treatments, or simply someone curious about the science behind psychedelics. Our program offers a highly accessible entry point that combines university-level rigor with the flexibility busy people need to learn about this fascinating and important field."

CIPS comprises five comprehensive courses: Biology of Psychedelics explores neurobiological mechanisms and the ecological relationships of psychedelic-producing organisms; History of Psychedelics traces cultural origins and the evolving relationship between psychedelics, science, and medicine; Ethics of Psychedelics examines bioethics, informed consent, and patient safety challenges; Psychedelics in Diverse Populations investigates practices across BIPOC and queer communities and barriers to research diversity; and Therapeutic Applications covers historical development, current protocols, and healthcare integration challenges.

The approximately 20-hour certificate requires completion of all five units and passing associated quizzes with 80% or higher. The program costs $250 with a 20% early-bird discount currently available.

The online program's self-paced format makes university-level psychedelic education accessible to students and professionals nationwide who can't commit to multi-week in-person intensive programs. Most comparable programs require intensive in-person commitments or clinical credentials, leaving a significant educational gap that CIPS addresses.

"We're seeing strong interest from students at universities across the country, as well as professionals in healthcare, legal, and business fields who recognize that psychedelic literacy is becoming increasingly important in their work," Davis noted. "The flexibility of our online format removes geographic and scheduling barriers that have prevented many people from accessing quality education about psychedelics."

Early enrollment shows participation from undergraduate and graduate students, pre-health and pre-med students, healthcare adjacent professionals including nurses and social workers, legal professionals working in drug policy, and family members of people using psychedelics therapeutically.

