The Center for Sales Strategy Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the distinction of being named a 2024 Inc. Best Workplaces honoree. At CSS, we hold company culture in high regard, and this commitment is evident in our daily operations. Our tangible achievements for clients, coupled with robust internal communication and team unity, emphasize this dedication," stated Matt Sunshine, CEO of CSS and its portfolio of brands. "This recognition validates our commitment to our core values, which permeate every aspect of our work. By embedding these principles into our operations, we not only enhance our own work environment but also assist other organizations in fostering culture, talent development, growth, and employee engagement using the successful strategies we have implemented within our organization."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

