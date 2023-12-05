The Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) Celebrates 20th Anniversary of its Palliative Care Leadership Centers

We are proud that Palliative Care Leadership Centers have played a crucial role in providing a necessary foundation of practical knowledge and coaching for new and growing palliative care teams for more than two decades. Post this

CAPC's Palliative Care Leadership Centers' social entrepreneurship model is the key to the diffusion of innovation in health care. PCLC training reduces the opportunity costs for palliative care program startup and delivery. It also standardizes best practices for all areas of program development and growth, including business and financial planning, clinical and staffing models, measurement, and staffing. Over the past 20 years, more than 1,300 palliative care teams have trained with a PCLC. And, 80% of them went on to institute palliative care services within two years.

Today, there are eight Palliative Care Leadership Centers, including:

Bluegrass Care Navigators, Lexington, KY

Mount Carmel Health System, Columbus, OH

Northwell Health, Manhasset, NY

Presbyterian Healthcare Services, Albuquerque, NM

University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Medical Center, Birmingham, AL

(UAB) Medical Center, University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), San Francisco, CA

(UCSF), University of Virginia Health System (UVA), Charlottesville, VA

Health System (UVA), Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center; Richmond, VA

"As the demand for palliative care services has increased exponentially, it remains vitally important that we continue to build and expand successful, sustainable palliative care programs. We are proud that Palliative Care Leadership Centers have played a crucial role in providing a necessary foundation of practical knowledge and coaching for new and growing palliative care teams for more than two decades," said Brynn Bowman, chief executive officer at CAPC.

About the Palliative Care Leadership Centers and the Center to Advance Palliative Care

The Palliative Care Leadership Centers (PCLC) are a program of the Center to Advance Palliative Care. They use proven training methods, coupled with the unique experience that each PCLC offers, to provide customized training and mentoring for palliative care programs of every setting, size, and stage. CAPC is a national organization dedicated to increasing the availability of quality, equitable health care for people living with a serious illness. As the nation's leading resource in its field, CAPC provides health care professionals and organizations with the training, tools, and technical assistance necessary to effectively meet this need. To learn more about the PCLC program, or to apply, visit http://www.capc.org/pclc

