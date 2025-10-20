The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics Defines the Future of Musculoskeletal Care at Annual Meeting

Event brings together leading orthopaedic physicians to drive innovation in care delivery and patient experience

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO), one of the nation's largest orthopaedic care providers, hosted its 12th Annual Meeting on October 10 and 11 at Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Virginia. Each year, physicians from across CAO's extensive footprint unite to celebrate the organization's growth, exchange ideas and explore new technologies and strategies to advance the future of musculoskeletal (MSK) care.

This year's theme, "Shaping the Future of MSK Care," set the tone for conversations that looked ahead to the next era of patient-centered innovation. CAO physicians and leaders engaged with leading experts on how artificial intelligence will transform clinical care and the patient journey, mapping out strategies to expand access to high-quality orthopaedic care.

Sessions focused on responsibly harnessing the power of AI and navigating the ethical and regulatory considerations of deploying advanced technologies in healthcare. Keynote speakers included Aaron Brown, CEO of Lumbra AI and a former senior CIA officer and Army Ranger, and Bryan Vartabedian, M.D., professor at Baylor College of Medicine and advisor to the Texas Medical Center Innovation Institute.

"Empowering private practice medicine to thrive isn't just part of our mission – it's the foundation of who we are," said Dr. Nicholas Grosso, President of CAO. "What began as a bold idea has grown into one of the largest and fastest-growing MSK organizations in the country. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, CAO is uniquely positioned to lead that change with patient care and experience at the heart of everything we do."

The weekend also featured dynamic presentations on value-based care models, groundbreaking research from the CAO Research Foundation and growth strategies including direct-to-employer contracting. A town hall with CAO's leadership team – President Dr. Nicholas Grosso, Vice President Dr. Louis Levitt and Treasurer Dr. Subir Jossan – offered an insightful view into the organization's long-term vision: expanding access to advanced orthopaedic care while preserving the independence and entrepreneurial spirit of private practice medicine.

As CAO looks ahead, the organization remains focused on shaping a future where innovation and physician leadership drive better outcomes and lower costs, and deliver a more seamless patient experience.

About The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO) is one of the largest providers of orthopaedic care in the country. The organization was formed in 2013 to provide patients with the same personalized service and superior care they have come to expect from a private practice, while benefitting from the efficiencies, resources, accessibility and broader insurance options of one of the country's largest orthopaedic practices. CAO is evolving to offer patients the full spectrum of musculoskeletal care. Through empowering the private practice model, CAO delivers the most efficient, compassionate and highest-quality care to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit CFAOrtho.com.

