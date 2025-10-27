The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics Earns No. 13 Spot on Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies List

CAO recognized by the Washington Business Journal for rapid growth in the Mid-Atlantic region

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO), one of the nation's largest orthopaedic care providers, has been recognized by the Washington Business Journal on its prestigious 2025 "Fastest Growing Companies" list. Among the region's largest private organizations, CAO earned the No. 13 spot on the list, which honors companies that have achieved exceptional revenue growth over the past three years.

Each year, the Washington Business Journal highlights the region's most successful private businesses through a rigorous selection process that includes minimum revenue requirements and an in-depth interview with a team of sponsor-judges. CAO's placement at No. 13 spot on the list reflects the company's steady expansion (including 43% year-over-year growth from 2023 to 2024), a commitment to accessible patient care and continued investment in innovation to power the future of care delivery.

"For an organization founded in 2013, being named one of the region's fastest growing private companies is a remarkable and humbling achievement that reflects our sustained organic growth driven by strong patient demand for our services," said Dr. Louis Levitt, Vice President of CAO. "As one of the largest groups of care providers in the nation, we're proud of our Mid-Atlantic roots and remain deeply committed to our private practice mission. We're excited to build on this momentum, continue expanding access to high-quality musculoskeletal care and stay true to the values that have guided us from the start."

With more than 600 providers across 140 locations in the Virginia-D.C.-Maryland region, CAO continues to strengthen its presence to meet patients' evolving needs while staying true to its foundation in independent, patient-centered care.

Previously recognized by the Washington Business Journal on its 2025 "Largest Private Companies" (No. 46) and "Corporate Diversity Index" (No. 6) lists, CAO has been consistently celebrated for its impact on the local economy and its leadership in the healthcare community.

For more information about The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, visit CFAOrtho.com.

About The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO) is one of the largest providers of orthopaedic care in the country. The organization was formed in 2013 to provide patients with the same personalized service and superior care they have come to expect from a private practice, while benefitting from the efficiencies, resources, accessibility and broader insurance options of one of the country's largest orthopaedic practices. CAO is evolving to offer patients the full spectrum of musculoskeletal care. Through empowering the private practice model, CAO delivers the most efficient, compassionate and highest-quality care to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit CFAOrtho.com.

Media Contact

Marielle Luke, Brian Communications, 1 4843852927, [email protected]

SOURCE The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO)