The Central No-Code Integration Platform from TeamCentral is Now Available on SAP® Store

This partnership not only enhances integration solutions for customers but also makes SAP® Ariba's supplier networks more accessible to mid-market firms leveraging cloud ERP solutions. Post this

This partnership not only enhances integration solutions for customers but also makes SAP® Ariba's supplier networks more accessible to mid-market firms leveraging cloud ERP solutions. "Through our no-code platform, we're not just transferring data; we're creating connections between key enterprise systems and SAP® Ariba to offer a competitive edge in smart spend management," said Andy Park, CGO and Co-Founder of TeamCentral.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SAP, a company that shares our steadfast commitment to customer success and innovation. At TeamCentral, our mission has always been to empower businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. This collaboration with SAP represents a significant step towards achieving that mission," says Marc Johnson, CEO/CTO and Co-Founder at Team Central.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

About TeamCentral

TeamCentral, a leader in data integration and automation, offers a cutting-edge, no-code platform named Central. This platform accelerates system integration, leveraging AI for advanced data analysis and automation, and connects various data sources efficiently. Central's design prioritizes user accessibility and robust functionality, aiming to streamline business operations and drive value. Originating from Centric Consulting in 2022 and based in Ohio, TeamCentral serves prominent clients and partners, aiding them in enhancing connectivity, automation, and growth.

Media Contact

Andy Park, TeamCentral, 1 513-382-3011, [email protected], https://teamcentral.ai

SOURCE TeamCentral