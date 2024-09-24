The CENTRE, Rolla's Health & Recreation Complex Achieves Medical Fitness Facility Certification

It is an honor to receive this certification from the MFA and this further validates us as a top-tier Medical Fitness Facility in the state of Missouri. I am so proud of the team here at Rolla. This would not have been possible without their hard work these past several months. - Josh Stephens Post this

The Medical Fitness Association's Facility Certification is the first and only certification offered specifically to facilities in the medical fitness industry—an industry that serves over four million members worldwide. Based on the Association's internationally recognized Standards and Guidelines for Medical Fitness Facilities, the certification process involves an in-depth, on-site review of a facility's adherence to a set of prescribed standards and guidelines. The certification process is an integral part of ensuring that facilities provide a high level of quality and safety in the programs and services they deliver in order for them to become fully integrated into the local continuum of healthcare. The Medical Fitness Association Facility Certification is recognized as a mark of excellence in the health and wellness industry.

"As the incidence of chronic disease continues to rise, the need for medical fitness facilities to offer a high standard of programming for the communities they serve is more important than ever," said David Flench, FACHE, FMFA, President and CEO of the Medical Fitness Association. "Studies have shown that when people maintain an active lifestyle, especially in a safe environment, they reduce the risk of illness down the road. The CENTRE, Rolla's Health & Recreation Complex has taken an important step in providing this extraordinary level of care."

About The CENTRE

Since 2002, The CENTRE, Rolla's Health & Recreation Complex has supported the health and fitness needs of its community by providing a high-quality facility, professional staff, and programs in a unique, supportive environment. The CENTRE is committed to putting its members at the forefront and supporting their overall health and wellness. The facility is now the first in the state of Missouri to be certified by the Medical Fitness Association.

About the Medical Fitness Association

The Medical Fitness Association is a not for profit member organization, whose purpose is to lead in the development and operational success of medically integrated fitness centers impacting the "global health continuum of care" by providing industry standards, operational guidelines, educational programming, benchmarking, outcome measurements, professional development, and networking opportunities accomplished through its webinar series, events, the Medical Fitness Leadership Institute, Annual Conference, individual and facility certifications, and publications.

Anthony Albert, Power Wellness, 1 630-785-5058, [email protected]

Josh Stephens, The CENTRE, 1 573-426-6915, [email protected] , https://www.rollacentre.org/

