The Change Reaction Continues Wildfire Relief With Phase 2 Of Long Term Stabilization Commits $1 Million To A Sense Of Home & Assembles Team Of Intake Specialists

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles-based direct-giving organization The Change Reaction continues to aid Southern California wildfire-afflicted communities with Phase 2 of their fire relief efforts to stabilize hundreds of households affected by the fires.

After initially providing displaced families with direct cash assistance, Phase 2 emphasizes stabilizing families into long term housing so renters can move forward in new housing and homeowners can comfortably decide to move forward with rebuilding.

The Change Reaction has engaged major initiatives to provide support, beginning with its A Sense of Home's Home Bank LA Partnership and assembling a Team of Intake Specialists. The Change Reaction has committed $1 million to A Sense of Home (ASOH) to furnish 500 homes for affected families identified by its Intake Specialist Team. Each respective home will be outfitted with 330 essential items, from couches to dishes to artwork, enabling displaced families to focus on what matters—comfortably regaining a semblance of normalcy.

The Change Reaction Intake Specialist Team consists of dedicated community members to respond to survivors' most urgent needs to stabilize long term housing. They will work towards stabilizing at least 1,000 families with an average grant of $10,000 providing support including rent and security deposit assistance, furnishings, remediation testing and restoration, car purchases, and other assistance. The Intake Specialists are currently stabilizing approximately 50 families per week.

The Change Reaction has been documenting the ongoing recovery process from the wildfires, offering a feature story that highlights its partnership with A Sense of Home. This collaboration showcases the direct impact of its efforts and the importance of continued giving. By sharing these stories, it aims to keep recovery top of mind and remind people that the needs of those affected by the fires are still urgent.

Naomi also appeared on the newly launched The Change Reaction Radio and Podcast, which airs Mondays on KABC at 7 p.m. PT, to speak on the initiative's positive impact as a recipient of direct support from The Change Reaction.

