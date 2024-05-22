The Changing Paradigm of Regulatory Submissions: Embracing Automation, Gen AI, and Innovation for Faster Approvals, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

There is a possibility of a paradigm shift in the field, a change that is all radiant and promising, albeit requiring wise use of these applications. Post this

In the regulatory writing sphere, generative artificial intelligence (AI), automation, structured authoring, collaborative authoring and lean writing are slowly making their way into how work is accomplished. These tools in turn will lead to fast, efficient and robust filing of marketing authorization applications. Thus, there is a possibility of a paradigm shift in the field, a change that is all radiant and promising, albeit requiring wise use of these applications.

As these concepts and styles are incorporated into how submissions are approached, the following changes are expected in the field:

Radically enhance the speed and quality of the submission documents

Free up highly skilled and qualified medical writers from redundant transactional jobs and engage them more "intelligently" — to program the automation drivers and generative AI tools efficiently

Bring forward approval timelines and thus increase the reach of drugs to waiting patients faster

Help shape the regulatory landscape allowing for innovation with AI

