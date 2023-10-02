The ChannelPro Network Recognizes Recipients of 2023 ChannelPro SMB All-Star Awards

The coveted annual honors call out 19 vendors for making significant contributions to the SMB channel.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ChannelPro Network is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 SMB All-Star Awards. The only program of its kind in the channel, the awards celebrate a select group of IT hardware, software, and service vendors whose products, programs, and initiatives have made a significant impact on the SMB channel in the last 12 months, as determined by the ChannelPro Network editorial team.

What constitutes a significant impact? Some factors include:

Developing a new product or service that has market-changing potential

Creating a significant new channel program

Redefining the company with clear partner benefits

Making bold business moves that positively impact SMB resellers

Making a market shift from enterprise to SMB, with products purpose-built for SMBs

Leveraging an acquisition to provide enhanced opportunities for partners and additional functionality for their customers

The All-Stars list varies in size annually and has neither a minimum nor maximum length.

The 2023 All-Star honorees are:

Action1

Auvik

CompTIA

ConnectWise

Cork

Eaton

Huntress

Ingram Micro

Intel

AMD

Kaseya

Microsoft

N-able

Nerdio

NVIDIA

Pia

Rewst

Valve

And for the fifth year in a row, The ChannelPro Network is including a Not For Profit All-Star Award, which goes to Pax8, for its deep, ongoing, global commitment to EverFree, a nonprofit dedicated to helping survivors of human trafficking, as well as its continuing commitment to sustainability and diversity.

In a recent statement, Jonathan Browning, editorial director of The ChannelPro Network, discussed the contributions of the winners to the industry.

"There's a common thread when it comes to this year's honorees: innovation. These companies are adding groundbreaking functionality, enhancing platform/hardware useability, and investing in cybersecurity. The result is better project outcomes and higher profits for IT businesses worldwide," he said.

Jonathan concluded by pointing out the tremendous work performed by Not for Profit award winner Pax8. "Like our prior winners, Pax8 is changing lives. Not for recognition, but because it aligns with their values."

Editorial coverage includes the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars special feature in the October print and digital editions of ChannelPro-SMB magazine, as well as online coverage at https://www.ChannelProNetwork.com.

For complete coverage of the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars, go to https://www.ChannelProNetwork.com.

About the ChannelPro Network

The ChannelPro Network provides targeted business and technology information for the IT channel. Via ChannelPro-SMB magazine, live and online events, and our online properties, the network delivers expert opinion, analysis, news, product reviews, and advice vital to an IT solution provider's business success. Perspectives from VARs, vendors, distributors, and analysts are spotlighted daily. No other media company focuses on the small and midsize marketplace like The ChannelPro Network.

