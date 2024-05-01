The Charismatic Episcopal Church of North America to hold their National Convocation in Orlando

"We believe that an outpouring of God's presence will flow throughout our convocation services, and deepen our walk and lives in Christ Jesus." -The Most Reverend David Simpson, Bishop of Florida and the Caribbean. Post this

"We believe that an outpouring of God's presence will flow throughout our convocation services, and deepen our walk and lives in Christ Jesus," says the Most Reverend David Simpson, Bishop of Florida and the Caribbean. "Our goal is to strengthen the body of Christ and build up our faith by listening to the teachings and testimonies of other believers. Our Convocation will encourage believers to remain faithful, pursue righteousness, and seek God's guidance for a continual renewal of their spiritual lives. " Bishop Simpson adds "This convocation seeks to revitalize the spiritual life of our churches and to reach out to new members. We encourage everyone to register for and attend this event."

Highlights of the Convocation will include daily plenary sessions, evening services, and several inspirational workshops. Some of the key topics and presentations during the convocation include:

Worship as Intercession – Fr. Scott Melanson: This workshop emphasizes that praise and worship is more than just "song time." It can be a time of intercession, spiritual warfare, and prophetic outpouring. This session will use both Biblical and personal examples to discover how rewarding praise and worship can be as we spend time honoring the Lord. The session will conclude with a time of acoustic praise and worship to put into practice the information shared.

Military Chaplaincy – Bp. David Epps: These workshops are by invitation only for currently active military chaplains or those interested in military chaplaincy.

Imagining the Human God – Fr. Kenneth Tanner: "This workshop will ponder the question: What sort of God is God? It will encourage attendees to understand that when we ponder the humanity of Jesus, we experience God in the words, actions, and dispositions of Christ. As we take time in this way to contemplate what sort of human God is, something surprising happens: we start to trust that we can become human as God is human."

Creating a Community Outreach and Partnership Program – Bp. Chris Moran: This workshop will entail doing outreach with the mission to solely serve a need in the community that the local church has identified. The intention is not church growth. The intention is service that will ultimately lead to growth, but it is not the purpose. The workshop will emphasize the purpose of doing events that are church led alone and finding and attracting community organizations that also recognize that particular need, and then working together and sharing resources in order to meet that need.

Got Questions? The Catechism has Answers – Dn. Drew Bradfield: This workshop will focus on the importance of Q&A's. All throughout the Gospels, Jesus answers questions. He takes questions from both those skeptical of his message and from those seeking something more from God. Jesus answered the questions of his day by relying on the text of Holy Scripture, proper interpretation of Sacred Traditions, and communicating those truths in simple ways. We too, as a church, are in the question answering business. Our catechism relies on Holy Scripture and Sacred Tradition to communicate the most fundamental aspects of our faith. It should be the first tool we turn to when answering questions from both those seeking something more from God and those skeptical of our message.

The Holy Eucharist – Fr. Mark Finley: Through His passionate love for us, the Lord Jesus extends an invitation to receive Him in the Eucharist. As a Eucharistic people, the Lord has invited us to enter into this paschal mystery. The goal of this workshop is to address aspects of both the experience of receiving the Eucharist, and it's healing powers, and the theological teaching upon which it rests. Fr. Finley will address the importance of participating in the Sacrament of Reconciliation as a spiritual discipline that brings forth healing and maturity. He will also emphasize the need to be 'Christ conscious' and not 'sin conscious' in cultivating the Father's love for us.

Other sessions / topics will include: Union with Christ – Bp. Charles Jones; Recovery Ministry– Dn. Eddie Pirro; CEC for Life - Fr. Terry Gensemer; and Exorcism – Bp. Rob Northwood.

About the CEC-NA

The Charismatic Episcopal Church of North America is a Church That Shares the Good News: (1) We believe that the Bible is the inspired word of God and that it contains all that is necessary for salvation, (2) that the Bible is the ultimate authority in all matters of faith and practice, (3) that the Bible is a living word and that it speaks to us today, and (4) that the Bible is a source of hope, comfort, and guidance for all people.

The most important part of our worship is the Eucharist, also known as Holy Communion. We believe that the Eucharist is a real, physical presence of Jesus Christ and that it is a way for us to connect with Him and to receive His grace. When we take Communion, we are reminded of His sacrifice on the cross, and we are filled with hope and love. CEC-NA believes that the Eucharist is a gift from God, and we are grateful to be able to receive it.

CEC-NA is also a Church That Experiences the Holy Spirit. We believe that the Holy Spirit is still active in the world today and that we can experience His power in our lives. The Holy Spirit can empower us to do great things, and that we can all participate in the work of ministry. We are open to the leading of the Holy Spirit and we believe that He can use us to make a difference in the world.

When it comes to worship, CEC-NA utilizes Three Streams Worship. We worship in a Trinitarian form. That is, we worship the Father through the Son in the power of the Holy Spirit. The expression of this worship is sacramental-liturgical, evangelical, and charismatic. These are the three great streams of historic Christianity brought together to make one mighty river of praise and worship. This is sometimes called "Convergence Worship." Three Streams Worship does not flow one stream at a time. This form of worship holds to the forms of the liturgy yet filled with jubilant praise and enthusiastic worship - all the time open to the gifts of the Holy Spirit, in words and inspiration.

The cost to attend the Convocation is $75 per person. For more information and to register for the Charismatic Episcopal Church of North America's Convocation, please visit Charismatic Episcopal Church of North America | The CEC-NA.

