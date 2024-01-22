The Charles D. Schwetke Foundation Donates $100,000 to Operation Homefront's Transitional Homes for Veterans Program

"Military families often face significant financial challenges as they transition back to civilian life. This donation provides a brighter future for those who have given so much on behalf of all Americans," said Brig Gen Robert Thomas (USAF) Retired, Chief Operating Officer for Operation Homefront Post this

"Operation Homefront is grateful to The Charles D. Schwetke Foundation for their commitment to making a significant impact in the lives of military families who enter our Transitional Homes for Veterans program and want to establish roots in the San Antonio area," said Brig Gen Robert Thomas (USAF) Retired, Chief Operating Officer for Operation Homefront. "Military families often face significant financial challenges as they transition back to civilian life and this generous donation provides the opportunity for a brighter future for those who have given so much on behalf of all Americans."

Upon selection for the program, each family is assigned a caseworker and financial counselor who work alongside them to create financial, educational, employment, and personal goal plans. Families gain knowledge of the home buying process, how to improve credit scores, payoff debt, save for emergencies, and how to engage in the community. The highly successful program, which launched in 2018, has defrayed nearly $1.4 million in mortgage costs and more than 25 families have successfully graduated.

To date, Operation Homefront has placed families in the Transitional Homes for Veterans program in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and North Carolina. The program currently has homes open for application in Arkansas, Florida, and Texas.

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

Driven by core values that result in lasting impact, the Charles D. Schwetke Foundation's mission is to support the community of Bexar County, Texas. The Foundation fulfills the wishes of Claudine Schwetke Loyd, and honors her father, Charles D. Schwetke's legacy by providing grants to non-profit organizations that share the same values as the Schwekte family; hard work, conservative spending, and honesty above reproach. To learn more about the Charles D. Schwetke Foundation, visit Schwetkefoundation.org

