The Charming Taste of Europe announces new events for September and October

Consorzio Tutela Vini d' Abruzzo will host a series of events for trade professionals and media in four different cities.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Charming Taste of Europe" is excited to announce a series of promotional events for wine trade and media in New York, NY, Los Angeles, CA, Boston, MA and El Paso, TX, promoted by Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo during the months of September and October.

The initiative is a part of the 'Charming Taste of Europe' campaign, which is being promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo from Italy in collaboration with their newest partner, the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia, the eighth largest Fruit Producer Organization in Greece, with their primary fruit being kiwi.

The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo will then head to New York for their next event on September 30th at Manhatta, a ritzy restaurant on the 60th floor. Attendees will participate in a masterclass and guided tasting led by esteemed Vinous critic Eric Guido on Trebbiano d'Abruzzo and Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, followed by a 3 hour walk-around tasting featuring 28 distinguished Abruzzo wineries.

After the New York event, Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo will be in Boston on October 2nd at City Winery, for a masterclass led by Jeremy Parzen. Attendees will taste and learn about Pecorino d'Abruzzo DOC, a distinguished white wine. Following the masterclass, there will be a one-on-one importer/producer session with 11 wineries present.

The third event will be organized by the Italian Chamber of Commerce on October 10th at Park Tavern in El Paso. As a part of their initiatives, the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo will have an institutional desk at the event with a selection of various regional labels. There will also be a masterclass on Montepulciano d'Abruzzo led by Jeremy Parzen.

The final event is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on October 15th at Rossoblu restaurant, an Italian restaurant, where wine writer and educator Jeremy Parzen will host sommeliers, journalists, and influencers for a wine dinner.

The Charming Taste of Europe aims to highlight the charm and importance of the Abruzzo region through a series of events that offer participants the opportunity to experience its wines in captivating sessions led by wine experts.

Alessandro Nicodemi, President of the Abruzzo Consortium, commented: " We are proud to continue promoting the exceptional wines of Abruzzo through these unique events across key U.S. cities. This is a valuable opportunity for wine professionals and media to discover the distinctive qualities of our region's wines, from Trebbiano to Montepulciano d'Abruzzo through masterclasses and tastings led by renowned experts. We look forward to sharing our passion and tradition with a broader audience in the months ahead."

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook:@CharmingTasteofEU

Instagram: @charmeu_usa

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Media Contact

Bianca Panichi, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, [email protected]

SOURCE The Charming Taste of Europe