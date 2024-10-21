The Charming Taste of Europe announces upcoming events for operators in four cities across the United States

The Union des Vins doux de Bordeaux will host events for industry professionals in New York, Chicago, Denver, and Miami in October and November 2024.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Charming Taste of Europe" is excited to announce a series of "Tastin' France" events for restaurant and retail operators in New York, Chicago, Denver, and Miami promoting Wines of Bordeaux during the months of October and November.

The initiative, organized by the Union des Vins doux de Bordeaux as part of the 'Charming Taste of Europe' campaign, is also being promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo from Italy in collaboration with their newest partner, the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia, the eight largest Fruit Producer Organization in Greece, with their primary fruit being kiwi. The Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux is an organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the late-harvest wine producers of the Bordeaux region.

The first Tastin' France event for industry professionals will take place in New York on October 28th at Midtown Loft & Terrace, a location with a spacious indoor loft and a rooftop terrace that offers 360 degree views of the New York City skyline. Attendees will learn more about the region of Bordeaux and taste a variety of wines from the area.

The next Tastin' France event will be in Chicago on October 29th at The Wellsley, an elegant event venue in the heart of Chicago's River North neighborhood.

Following the event in Chicago, The Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux will be in Denver on October 31st for the third Tastin' France event, hosted at blanc, an exciting modern event space housed in a former manufacturing plant. Following the tasting event, there will be a dinner hosted by wine writer & educator Jeremy Parzen featuring wines from the Italian region of Abruzzo at Boulder Wine Merchant, an upscale wine shop that specializes in fine wines and craft beers.

The final industry events will be held in Miami on November 4th and 5th. First, on November 4th, there will be an afternoon masterclass featuring food and Bordeaux wine pairings at the wine shop 305 Wines. This will be followed by a cocktail dinner at Casa Vigil Miami, a high-class restaurant featuring Argentine cuisine. On November 5th, there will be a final lunch with food and wine pairings at Piegari Ristorante, which boasts an authentic Italian dining experience.

By hosting these educational and tasting events, Union des Vins doux de Bordeaux aims to bring awareness to the late-harvest wines of Bordeaux among operators, as a continuation of the highly successful Charming Taste of Europe campaign.

For more information about the Charming Taste of Europe campaign, please visit: https://www.charmingtasteofeurope.eu/en/

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

