"The Charming Taste of Europe" Brings Trade Professionals from the US to Discover The White Wines of Bordeaux

This exclusive trip hosted by The Charming Taste of Europe will allow a select group of trade professionals to explore Bordeaux's white wines in depth

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month, an exclusive group of US trade professionals, including importers, will embark on a remarkable expedition from May 19th to May 24th to explore the world of the white Bordeaux wines in France. This extraordinary journey will offer participants a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the art of winemaking and savor the delectable flavors of this prestigious wine region and the rich history of the vineyards.

This initiative is part of The Charming Taste of Europe, a three-year long campaign co-financed by the European Union and promoted by Consorzio Vini d' Abruzzo, the Bordeaux White Wines Consortium, and their newest partner, the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia.

This trip will take participants on a five-day exploration of some of the finest Châteaux in the Bordeaux region, such as Terre de Vignerons and Cave les Cotaux d'Albret in Mesterrieux, Vignobles Darriet, and Château du Cros in Loupiac, Château Penin in Genissac, Vignerons de Tutiac in Val de Livenne, Vignobles Bayle-Carreau in Berson, Vignobles Borderie in Saint-Médard-de-Guizières, Château la Rame in Saint Croix du Mont, Vignerons réunis de Monségur in Le Puy, Château Roquefort in Lugasson, Château Sainte Marie in Targon, Vignobles Ducourt and Les Celliers de Bordeaux Benauge in Ladaux, Château Malromè in Saint-André-du-Bois, and the village of Verdelais. The itinerary will include delightful culinary experiences at local restaurants, pairing wines with southern French cuisine, focusing on the unique gastronomy of the south of France.

Participants will also have opportunities to interact with the passionate winegrowers of the region and discover the nuances of noble rot in Bordeaux wines that have been growing in the vineyards for generations. Additionally, the group will get the chance to visit historic sites in Bordeaux, enhancing the cultural richness of the journey.

This initiative will provide these trade professionals with the opportunity to discover the artistry behind the white Bordeaux white wines and witness firsthand the dedication of the winemakers who craft these exceptional vintages.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU

Instagram: @charmeu_usa

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Activity included into the - "The Charming Taste of Europe 2", Campaign co-funded by the European Union - Reg. (UE) 1144/2014 - N. 101138420

Media Contact

Stephanie Apricena, Colangelo PR, (646) 624-2885, [email protected]

SOURCE Charming Taste of Europe