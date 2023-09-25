"The Charming Taste of Europe" Brings US Journalists to Discover The White Wines of Bordeaux

For the final year of the campaign there will be two exclusive press trips to explore Bordeaux's white wines in depth

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An exclusive group of US journalists will embark on a remarkable expedition to explore the world of the white Bordeaux wines in France. This extraordinary journey, divided into two editions, will offer participants a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the art of winemaking and savor the delectable flavors of this prestigious wine region.

The initiative is organized by the Bordeaux White Wines consortium, as part of the 'Charming Taste of Europe', a three-year campaign, started in 2021 and promoted by the Vini d'Abruzzo consortium from Italy and theBordeaux White Wines consortium, in collaboration with fruit producers from Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"). The program, co-financed by the European Union, aims to increase awareness of high-quality agricultural products in the American and Canadian markets.

The first edition, from September 24th to September 29th will take participants on a five-day exploration of some of the finest Châteaux in the Bordeaux region, such as Château La Grave Bertin, Château Bertinerie, Blaye Carreau Château Barbé, and Gabriel and Co, among others. The itinerary will include delightful culinary experiences, and opportunities to interact with winegrowers. Moreover, the group will visit historic sites like the Citadel de Blaye, enhancing the cultural richness of the journey.

The second edition, from October 22nd to October 27th, promises an equally enchanting experience, with a focus on a different selection of distinguished Châteaux such as Château de Lestrille, Château Penin, Château Haut Meyreau, Château Faugas, and more. Participants will indulge in a similar itinerary of wine tastings, vineyard tours, and gourmet dining, surrounded by the picturesque beauty of the Bordeaux region. Included in the program there is also a visit to the charming village of Cadillac, one of the 8 appellations of the Bordeaux region.

Both initiatives will provide journalists with the opportunity to discover the artistry behind the white Bordeaux wines and witness firsthand the dedication of the winemakers who craft these exceptional vintages.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes. The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Bordeaux White Wines consortium. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains

