The "Charming Taste of Europe" Brings US Trade Professionals to Experience the Beautiful Abruzzo Wine Region

This month, a selected group of US wine buyers and sommeliers will explore the beauty of Abruzzo through a first hand experience of the region's terroir and native varietals

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Charming Taste of Europe" continues to support its initiatives by hosting an exclusive study trip to discover the beauty of the Abruzzo region promoted by the Consorzio Vini d'Abruzzo. A selected group of trade professionals, including wine buyers and sommeliers, will travel to Abruzzo, known as the heart of Italy, from June 3rd to June 6th.

The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union des vins doux de Bordeaux, and their newest partner, the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia, the eight largest Fruit Producer Organization in Greece, with their primary fruit being kiwi.

Abruzzo stretches down the eastern side of the country all the way from the Apennine mountains to the Adriatic Sea. The region of Abruzzo is one of Italy's best kept secrets, offering beautiful villages, landscapes, a rich history and enchanting viticulture.

Participants will meet with local producers who will present some of the region's native varietals such as Montepulciano d'Abruzzo and Trebbiano d'Abruzzo. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the Praesidium winery, and visit Rocca Calascio, Cantina Caprera winery in Pietranico, the village of Loreto Aprutino, the Torre dei Beati winery in Loreto Aprutino, La Valentina winery in Spoltore, Tenuta Olivastri winery in San Vito, Trabocco Punta Tufano in Vallevò, and Feudo Antico winery in Tollo.

Additionally, guests will also get a personalized wine tasting experience from Jeffrey Porter, Wine Enthusiast Critic and Taster for Italy, at the Cantinone in Santo Stefano di Sessanio, a Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo focus tasting with producers from the L'Aquila district hosted by Palazzo Cataldi Madonna in Ofena, a Trebbiano d'Abruzzo focused tasting with wines from Colline Pescaresi, and a bike excursion from Fossacesia to Vallevò.

This initiative will provide the opportunity to discover the beauty behind the region of Abruzzo and witness firsthand the dedication of the winemakers who craft these unique wines. The Charming Taste of Europe aims to enlighten participants on the significance and elegance of the Abruzzo region by highlighting the charming wines through educated wine professionals.

