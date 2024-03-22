The "Charming Taste of Europe" Campaign Returns in the US and Canada For Its 2nd Edition

The campaign, co-funded by the European Union, will continue to promote the wines of Abruzzo from Italy, the white wines from Bordeaux, France, and the kiwis of its new partner, the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia, Greece, for three more years

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Charming Taste of Europe campaign, which started in 2021, is thrilled to announce its return in the US and Canadian markets for its second edition. Lasting for another three years, it will increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with numerous promotional activities.

The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union des vins doux de Bordeaux, and their newest partner, the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia, the eight largest Fruit Producer Organization in Greece, with their primary fruit being kiwi.

As part of the campaign, The Union des vins doux de Bordeaux, will hold multiple initiatives to promote their white wines in the US and Canada throughout March.

From March 23rd to March 25th they will participate in the Raspipav trade fair in Montreal with a dedicated table offering a selection of wines from 10 wineries, and two seminars to discover the 8 appellations of the Bordeaux region where these wines are produced: Bordeaux Moelleux, Bordeaux Supérieur, Cadillac, Cérons, Côtes de Bordeaux Saint-Macaire, Loupiac, Premières Côtes de Bordeaux, and Sainte-Croix-Du-Mont.

The tour will continue in Chicago on March 27th, where the Union des vins doux de Bordeaux will host a masterclass at the Lincoln Park Clubhouse with wine expert Christina Furhman. For this occasion, participants will be able to discover the beauty of the Bordeaux region and its long winemaking tradition through a surprising and unique food pairing of Pintxos & Paella from Cafe Ba Ba Reeba. Following Chicago, another masterclass will be held on March 29th in St. Louis at Saucy Porka, guided by Advanced Sommelier Wanda Cole-Nicholson. This masterclass will feature a special lunch menu, pairing the white Bordeaux wines with Asian Latin fusion dishes.

The Wines of Abruzzo will also be the protagonist of the Charming Taste of Europe campaign in March with the participation of the Abruzzo Wine Consortium in the Slow Wine US Tour with a series of seminars promoting Abruzzo signature grape varieties: in New York City, on March 19th, with the masterclass "Pecorino from Abruzzo, The Next Big Thing; in Austin, on March 21st, 2024, with the masterclass "Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo, Now That's a Serious Rosé"; and finally in Denver on March 25th with the masterclass "Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Rediscovering All the Potential of One of Italy's Great Reds."

The Charming Taste of Europe aims to educate participants on the beauty of the Bordeaux and Abruzzo regions by calling attention to their rich history and excellent wines through educated wine professionals.

About Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU

Instagram: @charmeu_usa

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Media Contact

Stephanie Apricena, Colangelo PR, (646) 624-2885, [email protected]

SOURCE The Charming Taste of Europe