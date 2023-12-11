"The Charming Taste of Europe" Concludes Its Campaign Across the US After a Year of Successful Activities

The 'Charming Taste of Europe' campaign has heightened awareness of European agricultural excellence among American audiences through its diverse activities since its launch in 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 'Charming Taste of Europe' Campaign, co-financed by the European Union and promoted by Consorzio Vini d'Abruzzo and the Bordeaux White Wines Consortium, in collaboration with fruit producers from Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas") is ready to bid farewell to 2023 after another year of successful activities aimed at increasing awareness of high-quality agricultural products in the American and Canadian markets.

Highlights of the third year of the Campaign's implementation include participation in major trade shows such as Summer Fancy Food and Texsom, as well as exclusive and educational press trips to Greece, Bordeaux, and Abruzzo to discover the beauties of the territories and their products, including Kiwi and Cherries, and prestigious wines.

The Campaign also provided American journalists and trade professionals with the chance to explore and taste a curated selection of products from these remarkable regions through a series of educational masterclasses and guided seminars hosted across the US in collaboration with international wine experts such as Antonio Galloni and Tom Hyland.

Additionally, The Charming Taste of Europe proudly promoted an entire Restaurant Week dedicated to the wines of Abruzzo, featuring Pecorino d'Abruzzo DOC, Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo DOC and Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC. A selected group of Miami's distinguished Italian restaurants offered a unique experience, delighting palates with the exquisite wines from Abruzzo.

While the third year of the 'Charming Taste of Europe' campaign in the United States comes to an end, the organizers are eagerly anticipating the new year with a new program filled with activities, grateful for the warm welcome and enthusiastic participation America has shown in embracing these excellent European products.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes. The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Bordeaux White Wines consortium. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU

Instagram: @charmeu_usa

YouTube:The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

Media Contact

Cristina Coari, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, [email protected], www.colangelopr.com

SOURCE Charming Taste of Europe