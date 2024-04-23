The "Charming Taste of Europe" to Host Multiple Events Leveraging the Terroir and Wines of Abruzzo

Each sommelier-lead masterclass and walkaround tasting will highlight the campaign as well as the wines and terroir of Abruzzo including dozens of well renowned producers from the region

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Charming Taste of Europe campaign continues to support its initiatives by hosting a series of sommelier-lead masterclasses and walkaround tasting events in multiple cities across the United States.

The initiative is part of The Charming Taste of Europe, a three-year campaign co-financed by the European Union and promoted by Consorzio Vini d' Abruzzo, the Bordeaux White Wines Consortium, and their newest partner, the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia.

Presented by the passionate winemakers of Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo and the team behind Gambero Rosso's annual Vini d'Italia guide, these engaging and educational seminars will cover the terroir and wines of Abruzzo in depth. In order to promote and make recognizable the image, territory and appellations of the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo in the United States, a series of dedicated events will occur from April 29th to May 1st in Dallas, Miami, and Houston.

Kicking off these events in Dallas is the Gambero Rosso Top Italian Roadshow on April 29th, which will consist of a walkaround tasting featuring a number of renowned producers from Abruzzo, and a Montepulciano Masterclass at Venue Forty|50 (4050 Belt Line Road Addison, TX 75001). Subsequently, the Gambero Rosso roadshow will continue in Miami on May 1st at The Historic Alfred I. duPont Building (169 East Flagler Street Miami, FL 33131), where there will be a masterclass about the nuanced rosé wine, Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo.

A masterclass organized by Vini d'Abruzzo will commence on April 30th in Houston. Host Jeremy Parzen will lead the masterclass titled, "Montepulciano d'Abruzzo: A Great Italian Red Wine," at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse (1200 McKinney Street, Houston, TX 77010). Attendees of this masterclass will have the chance to taste and learn about 7 wines from the region. Following the masterclass there will be a B2B lunch with a selected group of Abruzzo wine producers.

The Charming Taste of Europe aims to enlighten participants about the significance and elegance of the Abruzzo region by showcasing their charming wines through educational experiences led by wine professionals.

About Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU

Instagram: @charmeu_usa

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Activity included into the - "The Charming Taste of Europe 2", Campaign co-funded by the European Union - Reg. (UE) 1144/2014 - N. 101138420

Media Contact

Stephanie Apricena, Colangelo PR, (646) 624-2885, [email protected]

SOURCE Charming Taste of Europe