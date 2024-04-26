"The Charming Taste of Europe" to Host Multiple Masterclasses about The Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux Throughout The United States

After a successful three years, the campaign, co-funded by the European Union, entered its second edition. Each masterclass will highlight the campaign as well as the Union des Vins doux de Bordeaux and its territory through food and wine pairings

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Charming Taste of Europe" continues to support its initiatives in the US by promoting The Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux and territory with multiple masterclasses and events in April and May of 2024, each taking place in major US cities.

These initiatives are part of The Charming Taste of Europe, a three-year long campaign co-financed by the European Union and promoted by Consorzio Vini d' Abruzzo, the Bordeaux White Wines Consortium, and their newest partner, the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia.

The Bordeaux White Wine consortium launches a series of events on April 29th in Boston, starting with a masterclass at the Commonwealth Wine School (35 Dunster St, First Floor Cambridge, MA 02138) with host DipWSET Jessica Sculley. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about and taste the golden wines of Bordeaux.

Following the Boston events, The Bordeaux White Wine consortium moves down to Houston for a masterclass and lunch at Caracol Restaurant, where speaker Guy Stout, Master Sommelier, CWE, will lead a masterclass on Bordeaux's late harvest wines. A lunch will follow the masterclass, creating unique food and wine pairings with seafood, wood-grilled oysters, and other Mexican favorites.

The series concludes on the west coast with a masterclass on Monday, May 6th at Esters Wine Shop and Bar (1314 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401) led by speaker Monica Martin. This masterclass will feature a selection of 9 Bordeaux white wines from renowned appellations, such as Cadillac, Sainte Croix du Mont, Bordeaux Blanc, Cérons, Côtes de Bordeaux, Saint Macaire, Côtes de Bordeaux, Crémant de Bordeaux, Bordeaux Moelleux, and Loupiac, and will include food pairings in four courses. The first course will be oysters with seasonal mignonette, the second course will be a salad with semi-sweet dressing to enhance the flavors of the wine, the third course will be slow-roasted pork belly, fennel oyster mushroom salad with salsa verde and lemon, and finally, a cheese course to complete the experience.

The Charming Taste of Europe aims to enlighten participants about the significance and elegance of the Bordeaux region by showcasing their charming wines through educational experiences led by wine professionals.

About Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

