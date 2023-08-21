"The Charming Taste of Europe" To Participate in the 2023 TEXSOM Conference

From August 27th through August 29th "The Charming Taste of Europe '' will participate in The 2023 TEXSOM Conference, an international event for beverage professionals.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In order to assist their initiatives within the United States, "The Charming Taste of Europe" will participate in the TEXSOM Conference by joining the Sommer Camp breakfast as well as participating in two tasting decks, one dedicated to wines from Abruzzo and one to the Bordeaux late harvest white wines. The conference will take place at The Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas from August 27th to August 29th.

The Sommer camp breakfast, scheduled for Sunday, August 27th, presents an exclusive educational tasting experience designed for buyers, managers, proprietors, sommeliers, importers, distributors, and conference speakers. Jeremy Parzen, wine writer, educator, blogger, and food & wine historian, will lead a presentation at the Sommer camp breakfast presenting various Pecorino wines from Abruzzo.

The Expo Trade Tastings will serve as exhibitions and tasting opportunities to showcase up to six wines. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the various wines and interact with consortium representatives. Both the Late Harvest Bordeaux White Wines and Wines of Abruzzo will be showcased during the following times:

Expo Tasting Table - August 27th, 5 PM - 6:30 PM Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo

Expo Tasting Table - August 28th, 2:15 PM - 3:45 PM Late Harvest Bordeaux White Wines consortium

Expo Tasting Table - August 28th, 5 PM - 6:30 PM Late Harvest Bordeaux White Wines consortium

Expo Tasting Table - August 28th, 5 PM - 6:30 PM Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo

Expo Tasting Table - August 29th, 2:15 PM - 3:45 PM Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo

The tasting dedicated to the Late Harvest Bordeaux White Wines will involve various wineries and wines including those from Sainte Croix du Mont, Còtes de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, Saint Macaire, Cadillac and Loupiac. For the tasting dedicated to Abruzzo, there will be a strong focus on Montepuclaino d'Abruzzo and Pecorino.

The Charming Taste of Europe, a three-year campaign started in 2021 and promoted by the Vini d' Abruzzo consortiu m, the Late Harvest Bordeaux White Wines consortium, along with fruit producers in Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria("Agios Loukas"), co-financed by the European Union, aims to enlighten participants on the significance and elegance of the Abruzzo and Bordeaux regions by highlighting their charming wines through educated wine professionals.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes. The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Late Harvest Bordeaux White Wines consortium. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains

