"The Charming Taste of Europe" To Participate In The 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show

From June 23rd through June 25th "The Charming Taste of Europe '' will participate in the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show, the biggest U.S. show devoted entirely to specialty foods and beverages

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York, June 20, 2024 - To further support its initiatives in the U.S., "The Charming Taste of Europe" will participate in the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show with a dedicated campaign booth. The Show will take place at the Javits Center in New York City from June 23rd to the 25th. "The Charming Taste of Europe" will be located at Level 1 - Booth N°3603.

The Summer Fancy Food Show is one of the largest specialty food and beverage trade events in North America. Held annually in New York City, it showcases a vast selection of innovative and gourmet products from around the world. The event attracts thousands of buyers, retailers and industry professionals.

"The Charming Taste of Europe '' welcomes all participants to visit its booth and discover Europe's agricultural gems: kiwis from Imathia's agricultural cooperatives, Greece, the white wines from Bordeaux, France, with its 8 appellations: Bordeaux Moelleux, Bordeaux Supérieur, Cadillac AOC, Cérons, Côtes de Bordeaux Saint-Macaire, Loupiac, Premières Côtes de Bordeaux, Saint-Croix-Du-Mont, and wines from Abruzzo, Italy, such as Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC, Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC, Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo DOC and Pecorino d'Abruzzo DOC.

In its second edition, The Charming Taste of Europe is a campaign co-financed by the European Union and promoted by Consorzio Vini d' Abruzzo, the Bordeaux White Wines Consortium, and their newest partner, the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia. The campaign focuses on raising awareness of these high-quality products in the American and Canadian markets.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes. The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

