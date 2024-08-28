The "Charming Taste of Europe" welcomes US Journalists to Discover Bordeaux's White Wines

In September 2024, a selected group of US journalists will take an exclusive trip to Bordeaux visiting 12 of the region's wineries.

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Charming Taste of Europe" continues to support its initiatives promoting Wines of Bordeaux to discover the best white wines that Bordeaux has to offer. A selected group of trade professionals will travel to Bordeaux and stay from September 22nd to September 27th.

The initiative, organized by the Bordeaux White Wines consortium as part of the 'Charming Taste of Europe' campaign, is also being promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo from Italy in collaboration with their newest partner, the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia, the eight largest Fruit Producer Organization in Greece, with their primary fruit being kiwi. The program, co-financed by the European Union, aims to increase awareness of high-quality agricultural products in the American market.

Participants will arrive in Bordeaux on September 22nd for dinner at the hotel, and then visit 12 wineries from the 23rd to the 25th.

They will have the chance to visit several wineries and discover the wines. Some historical visits will be organized.

This trip will provide the opportunity for participants to discover the beauty behind the region of Bordeaux and witness firsthand the dedication of the winemakers who craft these exceptional white wines.

The Bordeaux region offers the perfect conditions for producing exceptional white wines, thanks to its variety of well-drained soils and favorable microclimates. These conditions are enhanced by the proximity of the ocean and the influence of the Dordogne and Garonne rivers. The slopes of the Garonne Valley offer perfect conditions for the production of Bordeaux's famous sweet white wines. In the fall, morning fog and afternoon sun encourage the growth of noble rot (Botrytis cinerea), which concentrates the aromas of the grapes and gives these exceptional wines their characteristic candied fruit notes.

This region has 8 appellations and covers 1,800 hectares of vines on both sides of the Garonne River (2% of Bordeaux's total surface area). With more than 350 estates, Bordeaux produces 9 million bottles of white wine annually, of which 38% is exported. The principal varieties are: Sauvignon Blanc known for its strong aromatic profile with notes of boxwood, citrus, and tropical fruits. Sémillon which adds smoothness to the wine with aromas of almond, hazelnut and white peach. Muscadelle with delicate floral aromas reminiscent of muscat grape.

Sweet Bordeaux wines offer a refined and adaptable option for any occasion, enhancing both casual gatherings and formal meals. Their sweet, fruity profile adds a layer of extravagance to any dish, from a classic farm reared chicken in Sweet Bordeaux and morel sauce that highlights the depth of the terroir, to spicy Chinese noodles with marinated shrimp, where the wine's complex notes harmonize beautifully with bold, aromatic flavors. For a unique twist, try a glass of Sweet Bordeaux with Savory 3 Cheese Macarons—filled with Gorgonzola, Basque Tomme, and Roquefort. Sweet Bordeaux wines add a touch of elegance to both simple and gourmet dishes.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

