The Chianti Classico Consortium Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary with the "100 Voices of Chianti Classico" Campaign and Grand Tasting Event in New York City

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year, the Chianti Classico Consortium is set to mark a significant milestone as it celebrates its 100th anniversary on May 14th, 2024. To commemorate this historic occasion, the Consortium has announced the launch of a special social media campaign, the "100 Voices of Chianti Classico". The campaign brings together 100 of the most influential individuals from the wine industry, who have been invited to share their personal connection with the Chianti Classico appellation through a variety of captivating social media content. As part of the momentous celebration, the Chianti Classico Consortium is also excited to announce its return to New York City on April 29th for a prestigious Grand Tasting Event at The Pool.

The 100 Voices of Chianti Classico include esteemed journalists, renowned chefs, sommeliers, Masters of Wine, wine educators, and other Chianti Classico enthusiasts from around the globe. The campaign will serve as a platform for these important industry personalities to express their intimate appreciation for Chianti Classico through engaging photos, passionate videos, heartfelt anecdotes, and insightful reflections. Following the official announcement on March 4th, their contributions will be posted on the Chianti Classico Instagram page and will remain a testament to the diverse experiences that define Chianti Classico, preserving and celebrating these unique voices within the appellation's rich history. The 100 Voices campaign, along with other important information and videos on the centenary celebrations, will soon be featured in a dedicated section on the Chianti Classico consortium website.

"As we mark a century of Chianti Classico, we celebrate not only our past achievements but also the enduring legacy of this remarkable wine region," commented Giovanni Manetti, President of the Chianti Classico Consortium. "The 100 Voices campaign allows us to hear the diverse stories and experiences that make Chianti Classico special. We are truly thankful to all participants for their amazing support and look forward to our event in New York bringing together industry leaders to toast to our shared history and future."

In addition to the social media campaign, the highly anticipated event on April 29th in New York City will showcase 52 of the most iconic and historical Chianti Classico producers, featuring their Chianti Classico Annata, Riserva, and Gran Selezione selections. The event will be held at The Pool, located inside the landmarked Seagram Building, from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm, and will provide an exclusive opportunity for media and trade professionals to sample the latest vintages, engage with winery representatives, and be part of this historic celebration.

Established in 1924, the Chianti Classico Consortium has been a dedicated guardian and promoter of the Chianti Classico denomination, symbolized by the iconic Black Rooster. Over the course of a century, the consortium has overseen the evolution of Chianti Classico wines, elevating them to their current world-renowned status. This centennial anniversary not only honors their rich heritage but also signals an exciting future for Chianti Classico wines.

About the Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico:

The Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico exists to protect, oversee, and valorize the Chianti Classico denomination. Since the Consortium's founding in 1924, the organization has changed its name and the design of its logo, the Black Rooster, which since 2005 has been the trademark of the whole denomination. As one of the premier institutional organizations in the European Union in the grape-growing and winemaking sector, the Consortium represents 96 percent of the DOCG production. The entire production chain is supervised by a public tracking system, which enables consumers all over the world to check the bottle they've purchased via the Consortium's website. The Consortium also conducts research and development in the agronomic and enological fields, in collaboration with prestigious educational and research institutes. For more information, please visit http://www.chianti classico.com.

