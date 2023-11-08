The Chicago Tribune Names Feldco Window, Siding and Doors a Winner of the Top Workplaces 2023 Award

It is rewarding to see our employees continue to respond positively to the culture we strive to maintain day in and day out. Post this

This marks the tenth time Feldco has been named a Top Workplace. "Being recognized as a Top Workplace again is a fantastic way to end 2023," stated Ron Gerstung, Feldco President. "We moved into a great new space earlier this year, with a focus on providing our employees a state of the art, collaborative environment. It is rewarding to see our employees continue to respond positively to the culture we strive to maintain day in and day out. I'm just as proud today, if not more so, than when we received our first Top Workplace honor over a decade ago," he continued.

Feldco is the Midwest's leading window, siding and door replacement specialist. Founded in 1976, the company is focused on delighting customers by making home improvement projects simple. With premium products, factory-direct pricing, and certified installers, Feldco provides an excellent overall value and experience having served over 500,000 customers across Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. Feldco has been previously named one of Chicago's Tribune's Top Workplaces and has also been recognized as the #1 Window and Door Company in America by Window and Door Magazine. Feldco Owner Doug Cook has been honored by the Daily Herald for Entrepreneurial Excellence as well. Please visit Feldco's website (www.4feldco.com) or contact the company's Communication Center (866-4FELDCO or 708-437-4000) to learn more about Feldco's products and services.

