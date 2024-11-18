The Chicago Tribune Names Feldco Window, Siding and Doors a Winner of the Top Workplaces 2024 Award

...being recognized by our own employees makes me proud to be at the helm of this organization more than ever. Post this

Feldco has now been named a Tribune Top Workplace eleven times. "To be named a Top Workplace yet again is extremely rewarding," said Ron Gerstung, Feldco President. "And to receive this on the heels of being named a Crain's Chicago Business Top Workplaces is simply outstanding," he added. "We know we are leaders in the Home Renewal space, but being recognized by our own employees, those bringing passion, creativity and commitment every day makes me proud to be at the helm of this organization more than ever," Gerstung added.

Feldco is the Midwest's leading window, siding and door replacement specialist. Founded in 1976, the company is focused on delighting customers by making home improvement projects simple. With premium products, factory-direct pricing, and certified installers, Feldco provides an excellent overall value and experience having served over 500,000 customers across Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. Feldco has been previously named one of Chicago's Tribune's Top Workplaces and has also been recognized as the #1 Window and Door Company in America by Window and Door Magazine. Feldco Owner Doug Cook has been honored by the Daily Herald for Entrepreneurial Excellence as well. Please visit Feldco's website (www.4feldco.com) or contact the company's Communication Center (866-4FELDCO or 708-437-4000) to learn more about Feldco's products and services.

