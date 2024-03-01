The Christopher Companies Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence in Home Building

About The Christopher Companies: At The Christopher Companies, unwavering dedication to home building excellence and homeowner satisfaction has been the norm since 1974. With 50 years of experience serving nearly 7,000 homeowners, the company has emerged as one of the strongest independent home builders and developers in Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Sussex County, Delaware. The Christopher Companies' dedication to integrity, family, and quality permeates every facet of the home building process. Strategically selecting convenient, naturally beautiful locations, they enable their homeowners and customers to live without compromise. Their diverse portfolio includes single-family homes, townhomes, residential condominiums, apartments, and mixed-use properties. Even as they continue to grow, The Christopher Companies remain a small, local firm committed to their community and their neighbors.

OAKTON, Va., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As The Christopher Companies commemorates their 50th anniversary milestone this year, the renowned home builder proudly continues their legacy of excellence, steadfastly embracing the principle of "quality by design" in every aspect of the home building journey. Since their establishment by Frederick Kober in February of 1974, The Christopher Companies has consistently been a trailblazer in crafting high-quality, environmentally-conscious, handcrafted new homes throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Sussex County, Delaware.

A Legacy of Excellence:

For half a century, The Christopher Companies has epitomized quality home building by embracing pillars of professionalism, integrity, family values, innovative design and uncompromising quality. Over the years, the company has achieved numerous significant milestones:

Constructing over 6,000 homes across 3 states and over 10 cities.

The company boasts an average employee tenure of 7 years, with a quarter of current staff members having served for a decade or more.

Expanding from just 7 employees in 1993 to nearly 50 in 2024.

Establishing The Christopher Cares Foundation, its charitable branch, in March 2023 .

Proudly counting 4 NVBIA (Northern Virginia Building Industry Association) Past Presidents, a Former ULI Chairman (Fred Kober), and a HBAV (Home Builders Association of Virginia) Past President and Hall of Fame inductee among its ranks.

), and a HBAV (Home Builders Association of ) Past President and Hall of Fame inductee among its ranks. Receiving close to 50 home building awards since 1983.

Building Homes, Creating Families:

"At The Christopher Companies, we regard our clients as part of our extended family. We recognize that buying a home is a significant investment, and our dedication to excellence extends beyond construction to crafting an experience that is seamless and stress-free," remarked John Regan, President of The Christopher Companies and NVBIA Fairfax-Alexandria-Arlington Chapter President.

Inspired Designs and Satisfied Homeowners:

The company's portfolio showcases inspired designs, blending modern aesthetics with timeless allure. Homeowners consistently express satisfaction through glowing testimonials, highlighting the company's meticulous attention to detail, personalized service, and commitment to delivering homes of unparalleled value.

"Purchasing a home from the Christopher Companies has been a life changing experience for me and my family," says a Lorton, VA homeowner, "Everyone I have worked with at the Christopher Companies has been awesome. My new home is awesome! They are truly an elite group."

Looking Forward:

As The Christopher Companies commemorates 50 years of success, they extend gratitude to their clients, partners, and the communities they've been privileged to serve. Looking ahead, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to pushing the boundaries of home building, embracing innovation, and continuing to build homes that stand as a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence.

