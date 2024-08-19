The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Donates Half-Million Dollars, Setting a Record for the Biggest Single Day of Giving Exclusively for Music Projects on DonorsChoose

...[B]y setting a record for giving exclusively to music projects on DonorsChoose, [The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation] is telling students that their music education matters, and that someone is cheering them on as they pursue a passion for the arts. Post this

Over the past five years, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation has donated over $5.7 million in partnership with DonorsChoose to empower public school teachers who go above and beyond for their students. The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation first partnered with DonorsChoose in 2019, when the organization matched donations to science projects submitted by teachers on DonorsChoose to celebrate season three of Young Sheldon on CBS. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation participated in the DonorsChoose Keep Kids Learning campaign to support remote learning for students. In 2023, the foundation teamed up with General Motors to double $1 million in donations to STEM supplies on DonorsChoose in celebration of National STEM Day and Young Sheldon.

"At a time when so many K-12 music programs are facing budget cuts, we are grateful The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation is giving music educators the boost of support they deserve," said Alix Guerrier, CEO of DonorsChoose. "Research shows arts education has a meaningful impact on students' academic outcomes and social emotional growth and by setting a record for giving exclusively to music projects on DonorsChoose, the foundation is telling students that their music education matters, and that someone is cheering them on as they pursue a passion for the arts."

ABOUT THE CHUCK LORRE FAMILY FOUNDATION

The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation (TCLFF) is dedicated to funding innovative and compassionate organizations in the areas of education, health, and the arts. Reflecting the values and unique experiences of the Lorre family, the foundation supports programs, services, and opportunities for those struggling with less and striving for more. TCLFF supports philanthropic partnerships and programs with organizations and institutions that inspire hope, leadership, creativity, and productivity, focused in the Los Angeles area.

ABOUT DONORSCHOOSE

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 6 million people and partners have contributed $1.6 billion to support over nearly 3 million teacher requests for learning resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the teacher, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit http://www.donorschoose.org.

