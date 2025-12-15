The Chuck Noll Foundation Honors Allegheny Health Network neurosurgeon Donald Whiting with Prestigious 'Legends Award'

"Coach Noll believed that understanding the brain was essential not only for the game of football, but for the game of life," said Donald Whiting, MD, chair of the Neuroscience Institute at Allegheny Health Network. Post this

The awards dinner took place Dec. 3 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Dr. Whiting is truly a nationally recognized neurosurgeon and physician leader, and Pittsburgh is fortunate to call him one of our own," said Chuck Noll Foundation Board Chair Arthur J. Rooney II. "Don's unparalleled expertise and steady leadership have made him an invaluable member of the Chuck Noll Foundation's National Science Advisory Committee, and his impact on brain injury research will be felt for generations."

A graduate of Thomas Jefferson Medical College, with advanced training at the Cleveland Clinic and Allegheny General Hospital, Dr. Whiting is also a member of the Chuck Noll Foundation's National Science Advisory Committee. Since its formation, the foundation has issued millions of dollars in research grants to established and early-career scientists studying new ways to evaluate and treat brain injuries, especially concussions and sub-concussive impacts.

"I've known Don for almost 40 years and was one of the first to welcome him to Allegheny General Hospital," said Dr. Joseph C. Maroon. "Back then, I may have been his mentor, but now the roles have reversed—the teacher has become the student. I continue to learn so much from this remarkable surgeon. His dedication, skill, and compassion truly set him apart."

Dr. Whiting has authored more than 60 peer-reviewed publications and remains an active member of several premier professional neurosurgical organizations. He is widely regarded as one of the nation's top experts in deep-brain stimulation (DBS) for Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders, a contribution that has helped cement AHN's global reputation as a leader in DBS innovation and care. His clinical practice also spans complex spine surgery, motion-preservation disc replacement, and neurosurgical pain management, fields in which he has consistently advanced both technique and outcomes.

Under Dr. Whiting's leadership, AHN is also in the process of building a comprehensive Neuroscience Center at AGH. The center is the network's academic and clinical hub for neuroscience medicine, and its human-centered design purposely integrates diagnostic, medical, surgical, and ancillary support services to better care for patients with brain, spine, and central and peripheral nervous systems diseases or injuries.

In addition to serving as chair of the AHN Neuroscience Institute, Dr. Whiting has also been named the Peter J. Jannetta MD Endowed Chair for Neurosurgery.

"It is deeply humbling to be recognized by a foundation that carries Coach Noll's name and legacy," said Dr. Whiting. "Throughout my career, my goal has always been simple — to give patients hope, dignity, and the most advanced care possible. This honor reflects the extraordinary teams I've had the privilege to work with at AHN, and the belief that innovation in neuroscience can improve lives for patients and their loved ones."

Chuck Noll enjoyed a 23-year coaching career with the Pittsburgh Steelers that culminated with his induction into the Hall of Fame in 1993. Noll's commitment to the well-being of his players ultimately led to the development of the ImPACT test (Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing) used by NFL team doctors since 2007, and now internationally used to help monitor concussions for athletes at all levels. Founded in 2017, the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research is dedicated to alleviating the burden of brain injury by funding early-stage, high-impact research focused on concussion diagnosis, prevention, and treatment. To date, the Foundation has awarded $4.2 million to support 33 research projects.

Now in its second year, the Legends ward celebrates individuals whose work has fundamentally advanced the field of brain injury research. The inaugural 2024 award honored Drs. Mark Lovell and Joseph Maroon for their groundbreaking development of the ImPACT test.

The annual Legends Award serves as both a celebration of groundbreaking achievement and a catalyst for renewed investment in research that aligns with Coach Noll's values, rigor, excellence, and the advancement of knowledge to protect and improve the lives of others.

"Coach Noll believed that understanding the brain was essential not only for the game of football, but for the game of life — beyond football, he was a food and wine connoisseur, a pilot, and a fan of classical music, among his many other pursuits," Dr. Whiting said. "His legacy inspires all of us who are working to advance brain health for patients and families."

Media Contact

Sarafina Brooks James, Allegheny Health Network, 412-609-2902, [email protected], https://www.ahn.org

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network