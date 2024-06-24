The Circumstances May Not Change, But Your Perspective Can

We are all on a journey home. When we turn our focus to God, we see Him at work, shaping and molding us along the way. Our moments of pain have purpose when we choose to see our journey from a heavenly, country road perspective Post this

"We are all on a journey home. When we turn our focus to God, we see Him at work, shaping and molding us along the way. Our moments of pain have purpose when we choose to see our journey from a heavenly, country road perspective," said Vondra.

Jody G. Vondra is a Christian wife, mother, leader and lifelong learner. Her previous professional experience includes 10 years with Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops, where she served as the Senior Vice President for Customer Advocacy and the Director of Customer Experience. After navigating some difficult roads, Vondra left her corporate career and founded Perspective Elevation, LLC. She invests her professional pursuits in serving others through leadership workshops, motivational speaking, personal mentoring and coaching. She is a certified member of the John C. Maxwell Team and a Birkman Certified professional.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.The Country Road Perspective is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

