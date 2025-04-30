The Citadel Athletics Signs Multiyear Extension to Expand Services with Taymar Sales U.

The Citadel Athletics and Taymar Sales U. have signed a multiyear extension for the firm to continue overseeing ticket sales and operations.

"The Citadel is proud to extend its partnership with Taymar Sales U. as part of an ongoing commitment to improving the Bulldogs fan experience," said Director of Athletics Art Chase. "Taymar's team has positively impacted our ticket sales and operations, and the partnership will be critical as we continue to service our alumni, season ticket holders, and growing fan base in the months ahead."

Taymar helped The Citadel Athletics achieve a 22 percent increase in revenue with a heavy focus on group sales where basketball group revenue quadrupled, and baseball groups doubled.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our partnership with The Citadel Athletics. Art Chase brings a bold and inspiring vision to Charleston, and we're honored to support that direction moving forward," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "Tristan Puntney has been a transformational leader for Taymar on the ground, and we're proud of the progress made under his leadership. We're excited about the road ahead and the continued growth of this outstanding relationship."

The Taymar team headed by Tristan Puntney, General Manager of Ticket Sales and Operations, will continue to lead these efforts, working closely with others on the Bulldogs athletic department staff.

"The relationship with Taymar Sales U. has been instrumental in enhancing our outreach and ticketing strategy," said Kevin Olivett, Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Operations at The Citadel. "Their expertise is helping us better serve our supporters and grow excitement around Bulldog athletics."

The Citadel was Taymar's fifth client when originally signed to assist with ticket sales in February 2020 and later added ticket operations in November 2022.

"We are thankful for the trust that Art Chase and Kevin Olivett have placed with our team to continue growing revenue for The Citadel through both ticket sales and operations," said Taymar Senior Vice President Alexis Campanella. "Tristan Puntney approaches each day with grit and tenacity for the Bulldogs and we are excited for the bright future ahead in Charleston."

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

