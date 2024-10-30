The City of Bridgeport & Griffin & Strong to Host Public Hearings for Construction and Construction-Related Professional Owned Firms

The City of Bridgeport has partnered with Griffin & Strong (G&S) to conduct a Disparity Study to examine, analyze, and determine if there are disparities that may exist in municipal procurement based on race and/or gender. The Study will assess City spending from FY2019 to FY2023.

On September 10-11, 2024, the City and G&S hosted in-person Informational Meetings for all firms offering Construction Services or Construction Related Professional Services, as well as other interested individuals in the community.

To gather anecdotal evidence, the City invites all Construction and Construction-Related Professional Service businesses to participate in the upcoming virtual public hearings.

These public hearings offer businesses and community members the opportunity to provide feedback on their experiences doing business or attempting to do business with the City of Bridgeport. If firms have not attempted to do business with the City of Bridgeport, G&S would like to understand why not. All comments will be part of the public record and included in the Study's analysis, with participant identities kept confidential in the final report.

(English) Virtual Public Hearing Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 20th

Location: Zoom

Time: 6pm - 7pm EST

Register Here: https://bit.ly/4dKTZQy

Advanced registration is encouraged but not required.

(Spanish) Virtual Public Hearing Details:

Date: Thursday, November 21st

Location: Zoom

Time: 6pm - 7pm

Register Here: https://bit.ly/3Njoane

Advanced registration is encouraged but not required.

Information & Resources and FAQs about the Study can be found at bridgeportdisparitystudy.com.

All questions and comments are welcome and can be directed to [email protected].

About Griffin & Strong

Griffin & Strong is a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, Georgia. Since 1992, the firm has represented individual clients, small businesses, corporations, and government entities in public policy consulting, legislation, contract compliance, supplier diversity consulting and disparity studies. For more information, check out Griffin & Strong's website, www.gspclaw.com.

