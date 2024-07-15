The City of Frederick Launches a New Grant Opportunity for Small Minority, and Women Owned Businesses

The grant, called "ACCESS GRANTED," is specifically designed to support and empower small minority, and women-owned businesses.
FREDERICK, Md., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Frederick is excited to announce the launch of a new grant opportunity through the Department of Economic Development. The grant, called "ACCESS GRANTED," is specifically designed to support and empower small minority, and women-owned businesses. This initiative is available to both start-up and established businesses in need of access to capital for a defined project that will help scale their business.
The "ACCESS GRANTED" program aims to foster a supportive and inclusive business environment that enables entrepreneurs to reach their full potential. The city has earmarked $400,000 to deploy as grants for this new program. This funding is provided as part of a Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA-SLFRF.)
Applications for the "ACCESS GRANTED" grant open on July 15, 2024, at 11:00 am and will close on August 12, 2024, at 5:00 pm. Businesses interested in applying are encouraged to carefully read the eligibility criteria and attend the virtual information session before applying for this competitive grant. The information session will be held virtually on July 23, 2024, from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm. More information can be found at https://businessinfrederick.com/249/ACCESS-GRANTED .
"We are thrilled to introduce the 'ACCESS GRANTED' program as a vital step towards creating a more equitable and thriving business community in Frederick," says Richard Griffin, the Director of the Department of Economic Development.
"Minority and women-owned businesses historically have faced systemic barriers that have prevented them from securing the financial resources to help them grow and thrive," said Mayor Michael O'Connor. "ACCESS GRANTED aims to create equal opportunities by injecting a total of $400,000 directly into our local economy for businesses that have historically been overlooked or marginalized, ensuring they have the resources to thrive alongside their peers. ACCESS GRANTED is not just a grant program; it is a statement of values of equity and economic justice."
For more information about ACCESS GRANTED and to apply, visit https://businessinfrederick.com/249/ACCESS-GRANTED or email [email protected]
