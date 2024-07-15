The City of Frederick Launches a New Grant Opportunity for Small Minority, and Women Owned Businesses

Mayor Michael O'Connor shares, "ACCESS GRANTED aims to create equal opportunities by injecting a total of $400,000 directly into our local economy for businesses that have historically been overlooked or marginalized, ensuring they have the resources to thrive alongside their peers." Post this

Applications for the "ACCESS GRANTED" grant open on July 15, 2024, at 11:00 am and will close on August 12, 2024, at 5:00 pm. Businesses interested in applying are encouraged to carefully read the eligibility criteria and attend the virtual information session before applying for this competitive grant. The information session will be held virtually on July 23, 2024, from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm. More information can be found at https://businessinfrederick.com/249/ACCESS-GRANTED .

"We are thrilled to introduce the 'ACCESS GRANTED' program as a vital step towards creating a more equitable and thriving business community in Frederick," says Richard Griffin, the Director of the Department of Economic Development.

"Minority and women-owned businesses historically have faced systemic barriers that have prevented them from securing the financial resources to help them grow and thrive," said Mayor Michael O'Connor. "ACCESS GRANTED aims to create equal opportunities by injecting a total of $400,000 directly into our local economy for businesses that have historically been overlooked or marginalized, ensuring they have the resources to thrive alongside their peers. ACCESS GRANTED is not just a grant program; it is a statement of values of equity and economic justice."

For more information about ACCESS GRANTED and to apply, visit https://businessinfrederick.com/249/ACCESS-GRANTED or email [email protected]

Media Contact

Allen Etzler, The City of Frederick, 301-600-2091, [email protected], businessinfrederick.com

SOURCE The City of Frederick